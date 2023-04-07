The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

9PSB takes financial literacy to Secondary Schools in Lagos, Kano and Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureBy9PSB: “Plan your Money, Plant your Future.”

A cross-section of Students of Government Secondary School, Tundu Wada, Abuja; Head, Human Resources, 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Ohai; Executive Director, Finance and Banking Operations, 9PSB, Nasiru Isyaku; Assistant Director/ Desk Officer Clubs and Societies FCT SEB, Itam, Nneoyi A.; during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Government Secondary School, Tundu Wada, Abuja
A cross-section of Students of Government Secondary School, Tundu Wada, Abuja; Head, Human Resources, 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Ohai; Executive Director, Finance and Banking Operations, 9PSB, Nasiru Isyaku; Assistant Director/ Desk Officer Clubs and Societies FCT SEB, Itam, Nneoyi A.; during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Government Secondary School, Tundu Wada, Abuja

The event which was held as part of the bank’s activities to mark the 2023 Global Money Week being championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), sought to bring financial literacy and education to students in the mentored schools.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac; the Principal, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Olabiran Ademola Angela and a cross-section of Ajao Estate Senior Secondary School Students, during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School Lagos.
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac; the Principal, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Olabiran Ademola Angela and a cross-section of Ajao Estate Senior Secondary School Students, during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

Delivering her lecture at the event which was woven around the theme of the Global Money Week: “Plan your Money, Plant your Future”, the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac noted that financial literacy has become a necessity for everyone particularly the youths in this digital age, in order to prepare them for making informed decisions especially in matters relating to money, savings and investment, thereby preparing them for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R: Head, Human Resources 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Ohai; Executive Director Finance and Banking Operations 9PSB, Nasiru Isyaku; Director Co-curricular Division FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Hajia Fatima Gambo Babba; Assistant Director Co-Curricular Division FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Mrs Ajibloa Mary O and Assistant Director/ Desk Officer Clubs and Societies FCT SEB, Itam, Nneoyi A. during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Government Secondary School, Tundu Wada, Abuja
L-R: Head, Human Resources 9 Payment Service Bank, Alex Ohai; Executive Director Finance and Banking Operations 9PSB, Nasiru Isyaku; Director Co-curricular Division FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Hajia Fatima Gambo Babba; Assistant Director Co-Curricular Division FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Mrs Ajibloa Mary O and Assistant Director/ Desk Officer Clubs and Societies FCT SEB, Itam, Nneoyi A. during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Government Secondary School, Tundu Wada, Abuja Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the basic principles of money, the savings culture, and budgeting, she said, “It is important to spend your money wisely. One of the ways to help you spend your money wisely is to make a budget. To make a budget, you need money. So, you plan on how to split your costs into wants and needs. It is important to carefully distinguish between what we truly need and what we merely desire, to properly plan and manage a budget.”

L- R: Sales Officer, 9 Payment Service Bank, Aminu Sani; Head, Sales, and Distribution 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka; Esther Daniel Obot & Mufida Sani Koguna, Students of Capital Girl's Secondary School; Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zainab Aliyu; Team Lead Sales & Distribution North-West Region, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Ismail Yusuf; Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zaynab Kassim and Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zahraddeen Mohammed during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Capital Girl's Secondary School, Kano State.
L- R: Sales Officer, 9 Payment Service Bank, Aminu Sani; Head, Sales, and Distribution 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka; Esther Daniel Obot & Mufida Sani Koguna, Students of Capital Girl's Secondary School; Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zainab Aliyu; Team Lead Sales & Distribution North-West Region, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Ismail Yusuf; Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zaynab Kassim and Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zahraddeen Mohammed during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Capital Girl's Secondary School, Kano State. Pulse Nigeria
L-R: Team Lead Sales & Distribution North-West Region, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB); Ismail Yusuf; Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zainab Aliyu; Principal, Kano Capital Girl's Secondary School, Zulaiha Mohammad Lamba; Head, Sales, and Distribution 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka and Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zaynab Kassim during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Capital Girl's Secondary School, Kano State.
L-R: Team Lead Sales & Distribution North-West Region, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB); Ismail Yusuf; Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zainab Aliyu; Principal, Kano Capital Girl's Secondary School, Zulaiha Mohammad Lamba; Head, Sales, and Distribution 9PSB, Kunle Isiaka and Relationship Officer, 9PSB, Zaynab Kassim during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Capital Girl's Secondary School, Kano State. Pulse Nigeria

Highlighting the need to grow money through investment and the dangers of wrong or uninformed investments, Mracajac emphasized the need to invest in proper channels and include a financial plan in order to avoid bankruptcy. “When you get older and start making serious money, you will begin to make financial plans towards investment. It is, however, important to be mindful about how you invest as some investments can go wrong and lead to the loss of the principal money”, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’It is important to highlight that this laudable mentoring programme is being championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and 9PSB is fully in support of the initiative, as it perfectly fits into our social objective as a bank. There is no doubt, one way to drive financial inclusion is through financial literacy which is exactly what we have done here today. Financial literacy is very important in the process of driving financial inclusion. There is no better time to start than now with students at this level because they are the leaders of tomorrow” Mracajac remarked.

L-R: Assistant Senior Prefect, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Chima Divine Chidera; the Principal, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Olabiran Ademola Angela; Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac Assistant Senior Prefect Female, Olagoke Azeezat Precious; Senior Prefect, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Awwal Mustapha Ayomide and Head, Product Management, 9PSB, Akeem Salam, during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School Lagos.
L-R: Assistant Senior Prefect, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Chima Divine Chidera; the Principal, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Olabiran Ademola Angela; Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, 9 Payment Service Bank, Branka Mracajac Assistant Senior Prefect Female, Olagoke Azeezat Precious; Senior Prefect, Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School, Awwal Mustapha Ayomide and Head, Product Management, 9PSB, Akeem Salam, during the Global Money Week enlightenment campaign at Ajao Estate Senior Grammar School Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

The occasion was used to formally introduce the 9PSB Financial Literacy Club, a corporate social responsibility initiative of the bank to the schools. The Club was well-received by both teachers and students in all three schools.

Global Money Week is an annual global awareness campaign aimed at educating young people on the values attached to money and the entire money cycle - earning, savings, spending, investing, and donating. The 2023 edition is running from the 20th – 26th of March with various financial sector players all over the world marking the week with different activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9PSB takes financial literacy to Secondary Schools in Lagos, Kano and Abuja

9PSB takes financial literacy to Secondary Schools in Lagos, Kano and Abuja

Rating the fashion at 'Gangs of Lagos' premiere

Rating the fashion at 'Gangs of Lagos' premiere

How to enjoy Easter break if you are on a budget

How to enjoy Easter break if you are on a budget

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023

Beauty Forecast: These hairstyles will trend in 2023

Ado-Awaye: The 7 wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo

Ado-Awaye: The 7 wonders of the mysterious town in Oyo

5 s*x positions that guarantee orgasms

5 s*x positions that guarantee orgasms

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

5 taboos you should note if you're visiting Akwa-Ibom state

Is Ozempic the miracle drug for weight loss?

Is Ozempic the miracle drug for weight loss?

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

7 Nigerian dishes you should try out this Easter

How drinking too much water can kill you

How drinking too much water can kill you

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT