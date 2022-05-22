YangaBeauty: Celebrating another milestone in the beauty industry.

Founded in 2014, YangaBeauty has transitioned from being an e-tailer to a conglomerate, manufacturing branded and bespoke beauty products with retail partners across Nigeria and in Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Ivory Coast, the US and the UK.

Pulse Nigeria

From pale to dark and everything in between, human skin color covers a wide range. YangaBeauty has been consistent over the years with products and services that cater to these varying skin tones as well as inspiring confidence for whatever occasion.

The founder, Ms. Jennifer Uloko said, “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for YangaBeauty from our clientele, friends, and family. We want to express our love to you; thank you for making our journey so successful thus far.”

Pulse Nigeria

According to the experienced makeup artist with a demonstrated history in the makeup and beauty industry, the brand exists to empower beauty enthusiasts & newbies to look good and confident in how they present themselves to the rest of the world, and with a desire to simplify beauty.

Pulse Nigeria

“The quest to ensure customer satisfaction amidst growing demands for our products whilst maintaining premium quality pushed us to grow and helped us come up with the right name.

"We always ensured a comprehensive testing process to ascertain the products' reliability and efficacy. We also carry out due diligence before releasing any of our products.”

Pulse Nigeria

The event, which was held at the prestigious #25 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, saw a who’s who of the Nigerian beauty industry and other dignitaries as special guests. Many of whom have been involved in YangaBeauty’s journey for eight years.

Pulse Nigeria

Featuring an array of high-end and quality beauty products and services from the YangaBeauty store, the event poured in all the elements of style and glamour, as revelers enjoyed music from some of Nigeria’s greatest artists whilst they sipped and shopped!

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

_----_