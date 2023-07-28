We spoke to a doctor about hepatitis, there are a few things you should know

Hepatitis, a group of infectious diseases that affects many people around the world, is a health issue we should all be aware of.

To help increase understanding and raise awareness, Pulse spoke to Dr Samuel Mauton, a well-respected medical professional at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, who is passionate about public health.

Dr Samuel shared valuable information about hepatitis, its impact on individuals and communities, the steps to prevent and detect it early, and many other facts that we must be aware of.

Can you give us a general overview of hepatitis?

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver. It's a straightforward definition — the liver becomes inflamed due to infection.

What are the various types that the public should be aware of?

There are Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Besides these, we also have other types, such as alcoholic hepatitis and autoimmunity hepatitis.

What are the most common risk factors for contracting hepatitis?

Okay, there are several risk factors for hepatitis. It can affect those who engage in unprotected sex, as well as those who do not. People who have multiple sexual partners, and those whose partners have multiple sexual partners, are more susceptible. These are the primary risk factors for hepatitis. Individuals with poor hygiene practices are also at risk.

Alcoholic hepatitis is a concern for individuals who consume alcohol excessively. And people with comorbidities or immune suppression are at higher risk. Comorbidities refer to having a long-term illness that weakens the immune system, making it more vulnerable to hepatitis.

In simple terms, these are the key risk factors that can increase the likelihood of hepatitis transmission and infection.

How can we protect ourselves?

Firstly, there's the Hepatitis B vaccine that should be obtained and administered to everybody. It's the vaccine that prevents someone from contracting hepatitis. So, getting vaccinated is one singular way to protect yourself from hepatitis.

Secondly, avoid having unprotected sex. If you are not married to the person or even if you are married, ensure that your partner doesn't have multiple sexual partners and make sure you don't either. It's important to have protected sex even though it's not advisable to have multiple sexual partners because condoms may not provide complete protection against certain infections.

Another way of protecting ourselves is through public education. There is a need to raise awareness about hepatitis among the public. Many people may not be aware that hepatitis is a separate and serious disease from HIV and other illnesses. Public education helps to dispel misconceptions and inform people about the dangers of hepatitis.

Hepatitis is indeed a deadly disease that causes liver derangement, and it's important to take the necessary precautions to safeguard our health.

With World Hepatitis Day approaching, what key messages would you like to convey to the public regarding this disease?

Public education as I've mentioned before. Provide education on hepatitis and offer vaccines to those who have not been vaccinated, especially children. Vaccination is a key preventive measure.

Another preventive measure is to avoid having unprotected sex and having multiple sexual partners. I'm not trying to be moralistic about this, but I need to really emphasise that having multiple sexual partners increases the risk of contracting hepatitis. So, be sure that you and your partner are not engaging in risky behaviours that may expose you to the infection.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hepatitis?

Okay, the biggest challenge to prevention, especially in this part of the world, is illiteracy. Many people are not aware of hepatitis and its prevention. So, there is a need for public education on hepatitis.

Knowledge about the disease is paramount for effective prevention. If people are unaware that hepatitis exists, they won't be able to take preventive measures. That's why World Hepatitis Day exists - to educate and create awareness among the public about the disease and how to prevent it.

As for the diagnosis of hepatitis, we use viral markers. It's a blood test that checks for the Hepatitis B virus. This simple blood test can detect the presence of the hepatitis virus.

I won't go into the details of how to determine if it is a long-standing hepatitis or an acute one.

Regarding treatment, hepatitis doesn't have a definite cure. It falls under the category of illnesses that are managed rather than definitively treated. People who have hepatitis will have it for life, but the focus is on managing the condition to reduce viral activity and its impact.

Are there new developments in hepatitis research that we should be aware of?

Well, there's still no cure for it at the moment. We are eagerly awaiting further research from experts like me who are dedicated to finding a cure. Maybe in the future, when I am fully engaged in research, I might make progress towards finding a cure but there have been breakthroughs in developing specific medications that can effectively treat and possibly eliminate hepatitis.

World Hepatitis Day aims to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. What steps can individuals and governments take to achieve this goal?

To eradicate hepatitis, the steps that both individuals and the government can take are no more than all these things I've said initially. Individuals should:

Maintain good hygiene practices. Take vaccines. Avoid unprotected sex and having multiple sexual partners. These behaviours can reduce the transmission of hepatitis.

For the government, they can contribute by:

Implementing public awareness and education campaigns about hepatitis. Making vaccination more accessible to the public. Enacting laws that make vaccination compulsory

What’s your general advice to the public?

My general advice to the public is to prioritise safety and well-being. Maintain good hygiene because certain hepatitis infections can occur through ingesting contaminated food when proper washing and hygiene practices are not followed.

Always protect yourself, and I also want to mention the risk of contracting hepatitis through needle pricks, especially in work settings. If you experience a needle prick at work, seek prophylaxis or preventive measures promptly, which may include vaccination. It might make you feel uneasy for a while but it is for your protection.

For those who have not been vaccinated, I strongly advise getting vaccinated to safeguard against hepatitis.

If you have multiple sexual partners, be cautious and try to limit the number of partners to reduce the risk of transmission. While condoms provide some level of protection (around 70-80%), they are not 100% effective, so additional preventive measures are vital.