This is why your vaginal discharge is discolouring your underwear

While it's perfectly normal to experience vaginal discharge, it can sometimes leave you puzzled, especially when it appears to be discolouring your underwear.

This article delves into the science behind the phenomenon, helping you understand why your vaginal discharge might be causing changes in the colour of your underwear.

Understanding normal vaginal discharge

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaginal discharge is the body's way of maintaining its internal environment. It can vary in colour, consistency, and odour throughout the menstrual cycle, reflecting hormonal changes, fertility, and overall health.

Causes of discoloured underwear

1. Menstrual flow residue: One common reason for discoloured underwear is residual menstrual flow. Even after your period ends, a small amount of blood might linger, causing a subtle discolouration on your underwear.

2. Vaginal infections: Certain infections, like yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis, can alter the colour and consistency of vaginal discharge. These infections may result in discoloured discharge that stains your underwear.

3. Contact with discharge: The natural acidity of vaginal discharge can interact with the fabric of your underwear, leading to temporary staining. This is more likely to occur if your underwear is of a light colour.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations during your menstrual cycle can influence the colour of your discharge. As estrogen levels rise and fall, the discharge may appear darker or lighter.

5. Hygiene products: The use of scented hygiene products or harsh soaps can disrupt the vaginal pH balance, potentially causing changes in discharge colour.

When to seek medical attention

While some variations in discharge colour are normal, there are instances when discoloured discharge could indicate an underlying health concern.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

If your discharge is accompanied by a foul odour, itching, burning, pain, or discomfort, it's recommended to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Understanding the nuances of your vaginal health is essential for maintaining overall well-being. Discoloured underwear due to vaginal discharge is often a result of normal variations or interactions.