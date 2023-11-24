ADVERTISEMENT
13 reasons your heart is beating faster than usual

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The sensation of rapid, strong, or irregular heartbeats, also known as palpitations, can have various causes.

Why your heart is beating faster than usual. Science Photo Library/Getty Images

While many palpitations are harmless, some may be associated with underlying medical conditions.

Here are some possible reasons for palpitations:

1. Stress and anxiety: Emotional stress and anxiety can trigger the release of adrenaline, which can lead to palpitations.

2. Caffeine and stimulants: Consumption of caffeine, nicotine, and certain medications or supplements can stimulate the heart and cause palpitations.

3. Dehydration: Inadequate fluid intake can lead to electrolyte imbalances, affecting the heart's rhythm.

4. Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations, especially during menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, can contribute to palpitations.

5. Thyroid issues: Overactive or underactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism) can affect the heart rate and rhythm.

6. Anemia: Low levels of red blood cells may lead to insufficient oxygen delivery to the body, potentially causing palpitations.

7. Medications: Some medications, such as asthma drugs, decongestants, and certain prescription medications, may cause palpitations as a side effect.

8. Heart conditions: Various heart conditions, including arrhythmias, heart valve disorders, and heart muscle problems, can cause palpitations.

9. Consumption of Certain Foods: Some people may be sensitive to certain foods or additives, such as monosodium glutamate (MSG), which could trigger palpitations.

10. Lack of sleep: Insufficient sleep or disrupted sleep patterns can impact the body's stress response and contribute to palpitations.

11. Excessive exercise: Intense or prolonged physical activity, especially if the body is not conditioned for it, can lead to palpitations.

12. Fever or illness: Elevated body temperature during fever or illness can affect the heart rate.

13. Menstruation: It's worth noting that hormonal changes associated with the menstrual cycle can indeed influence various bodily functions, including the cardiovascular system.

Some women may experience palpitations, increased heart rate, or a sensation of irregular heartbeats during the premenstrual phase.

It's important to note that while palpitations are often benign, they can also be a sign of a more serious underlying condition.

If you experience persistent or severe palpitations, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for a thorough evaluation and appropriate guidance.

