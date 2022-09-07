RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why you shouldn’t believe before and after weight loss pictures online

Temi Iwalaiye

You see a post, 'How to lose weight in 60 days', a picture of a fat person beside a slimmer version of themselves. How legitimate is it?

Almost everywhere online, you are bombarded with images of people who lost so much weight in 60 days or less by drinking a magical tea. That might put so much pressure on your to lose weight in such a short amount of time.

Here’s why it’s not so reasonable;

Do you know how photoshop can transform any picture? This app and so many others can reduce a person’s weight just with a simple click.

Don’t let your desperation for results make you believe fake testimonies that are not even real, the creator might be sending messages to themselves.

To lose sustainable weight- one you won’t gain back in days, you have to change your habit and get new habits. That means doing things differently repeatedly. Not just once but over and over again.

No matter how many times you go to the gym or drink tea, nothing changes if you still eat the same food so don’t think why magical tea will make you lose weight while you eat the same thing you’ve always eaten.

It’s easy to post amazing transformation pictures online when you underwent surgery. Celebrities are guilty of this, they post videos of themselves working out meanwhile they’ve previously had surgery.

Unassuming people think it’s just by working out and trying to achieve an impossible goal.

