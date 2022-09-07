Why you shouldn’t believe before and after weight loss pictures online

Here’s why it’s not so reasonable;

Photoshop exists

Do you know how photoshop can transform any picture? This app and so many others can reduce a person’s weight just with a simple click.

Fake testimonials

Don’t let your desperation for results make you believe fake testimonies that are not even real, the creator might be sending messages to themselves.

Weight loss requires consistency

To lose sustainable weight- one you won’t gain back in days, you have to change your habit and get new habits. That means doing things differently repeatedly. Not just once but over and over again.

Weight loss requires a change in diet

No matter how many times you go to the gym or drink tea, nothing changes if you still eat the same food so don’t think why magical tea will make you lose weight while you eat the same thing you’ve always eaten.

Some people do plastic surgeries

It’s easy to post amazing transformation pictures online when you underwent surgery. Celebrities are guilty of this, they post videos of themselves working out meanwhile they’ve previously had surgery.