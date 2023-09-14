Why you should trust changes you want to make to your body

This is why it is also common to undergo a change in physical appearance when we go through a tough or exciting period in our lives. A recent example is media personality Martha Kay's haircut.

Now, whether you want to hit the gym to improve your mental health, or get a body piercing, these changes are said to have a deeper connection to your body than a fleeting desire to rebel or even look cute.

Even though those feelings are valid, it is actually those same feelings which are your body's way of finding healing or comfort, according to author Candace Pert's book "Your Body Is Your Subconscious Mind".

Take for example wearing rings. Each ring finger has a significance that many people don't know.

Ring finger; where the wedding band goes shows relationship status. The middle finger; signifies individuality and communicates order and purpose. The index finger signifies allegiance, leadership and ambition and is mainly used for membership rings. Thumb; signifies strength of character and shows willpower and freedom of thought.

These meanings may be outside someone's knowledge, and yet they might get the desire to wear a handful of rings as part of their style.

Candace Pert, PhD, is the American neuroscientist and pharmacologist who discovered the opiate receptor, the cellular binding site for endorphins in the brain. In her book "Your Body Is Your Subconscious Mind", she describes her extraordinary search over two decades for the grail of the body’s inborn intelligence.

"Your brain is not in charge," this revelation by Dr. Candace Pert challenges conventional knowledge about total wellness to reconsider how our bodies think, feel, and heal.

In her research, she dived into decoding the information molecules, such as peptides and their receptors, how these biochemicals flow and resonate, and how they distribute information to each cell in the body at once, to regulate every aspect of human physiology.

It has been said that her model has unlocked the secret of how emotions literally transform our bodies and create our health.

There are real psychological concerns about body modification (appearance modification) such as addiction to the process due to an endorphin rush, co-occurring disorders like body dysmorphic disorder, and other mental health issues.

However, body modification is performed for a large variety of reasons, such as aesthetics, sexual enhancement, rites of passage, religious beliefs, to display group membership or affiliation, in remembrance of lived experience, traditional symbolism such as axis mundi and mythology, to create body art, for shock value, and as self-expression, among other reasons.

This transformation of experiences, emotions and attitudes, consciously and unconsciously, into physical appearance, for some people, falls back into Perth's "body think, feel, and heal."