Why you need to take a break from your phone right now

Acne

Several studies show that germs and bacteria on your phone can be transferred to your face and cause sudden breakouts.

We are constantly touching our phones and then our faces and that can cause acne. Always wipe and disinfect your phone and avoid touching your face.

Mental and physical stress

The constant overload of news and information that comes from perpetually being online can affect our health and cause anxiety and depression.

Eye damage

Constantly looking at your blue screen on your phone can damage the photoreceptors in your eyes and lead to headaches, blurred vision and dry eyes. Take regular breaks from your phone or keep it 20m away from you.

Wrist pain and back pain

Constantly holding your phone can cause wrist pain. According to studies, young people are increasingly having issues with selfie wrist and carpal tunnel syndrome. These syndromes can cause issues including pins and needles, back pain, wrist pain, numbness, and tingling.

Lack of sleep

You need to have at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night, but phones can be such a distraction that you won’t reach your sleep quota.

Lack of sleep can affect your health negatively by making you cranky, and irritable, become overweight from overeating, and cause a lack of focus.