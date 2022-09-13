RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why you need to take a break from your phone right now

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why you should put down your phone for a while.

Why you need to take a break from your phone [Shuttershock]

We may need to take a break from using our phones for the sake of our health in this day and age where we are always connected to them. Why is this;

Several studies show that germs and bacteria on your phone can be transferred to your face and cause sudden breakouts.

We are constantly touching our phones and then our faces and that can cause acne. Always wipe and disinfect your phone and avoid touching your face.

The constant overload of news and information that comes from perpetually being online can affect our health and cause anxiety and depression.

Constantly looking at your blue screen on your phone can damage the photoreceptors in your eyes and lead to headaches, blurred vision and dry eyes. Take regular breaks from your phone or keep it 20m away from you.

Constantly holding your phone can cause wrist pain. According to studies, young people are increasingly having issues with selfie wrist and carpal tunnel syndrome. These syndromes can cause issues including pins and needles, back pain, wrist pain, numbness, and tingling.

You need to have at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night, but phones can be such a distraction that you won’t reach your sleep quota.

Lack of sleep can affect your health negatively by making you cranky, and irritable, become overweight from overeating, and cause a lack of focus.

So, put off your data and keep your phone to one side and practice mindfulness. You can also play board games or read a book instead of mindlessly scrolling through the internet.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
