RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why you need to record your gym sessions

Temi Iwalaiye

Take out a camera and record yourself when next you are in the gym.

Here's why you should record your workouts[pexels]
Here's why you should record your workouts[pexels]

Many gym heads have taken to recording themselves while they work out. Although many people may view it as conceited, there are many reasons why you should record yourself working out.

Recommended articles

Having a before and after is a good way to motivate yourself to keep working out, by documenting how your body slowly transforms, you are motivated to keep working out.

The way you see yourself in the mirror and on your phone is different, and often the view on your phone when working out is better.

Form and technique are crucial while lifting weights. Even if you think you're doing everything correctly, there's no way for you to be certain unless you've had a professional instructor, or have observed yourself lifting, or both.

You can watch yourself in the mirror, but recording yourself using your phone's camera is a great technique for learning. If possible, examine it afterwards with watch it with a trainer to discover what must be corrected.

Recording yourself while working out is good for the ego. You will consider it an accomplishment if you are pushing yourself to complete a challenging exercise, and you do.

Many people become trainers by posting their workout videos online, so you may never know who's watching, and it might become a well paying career.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 mistakes you’re making when storing nuts

3 mistakes you’re making when storing nuts

How to increase intimacy in a relationship without s*x

How to increase intimacy in a relationship without s*x

Why you need to record your gym sessions

Why you need to record your gym sessions

Sperm- killers, here are 7 things that men need to watch out for

Sperm- killers, here are 7 things that men need to watch out for

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

Here are 5 must-have back pain relief tips for women with big breasts

Star treats consumers to unforgettable experience in Abuja

Star treats consumers to unforgettable experience in Abuja

Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Idia Aisien recreates Marilyn Monroe's most famous pictures

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Baileys Delight treats queens and consumers to a delightful experience at 2022 MBGN Pageant

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tiwa Savage's look for a wedding [Instagram/VeekeeJames]

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of most beautiful women in Nigeria

How Ovulation Calculators Can Help You Conceive A Boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

The dangers of using Agbo Jedi Jedi