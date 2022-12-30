ADVERTISEMENT
Why you need to make New Year resolutions

Temi Iwalaiye

The Bible captures it perfectly, “There is a time for everything.”

New Year Resolutions are so important
There was a period when making new year's resolutions was villainized because people realized like everything else, they needed to work on them and gave up before January ended.

But, a New Year’s resolution is not an ironclad to-do list, if anything it is a compass or a benchmark, signs to let you know that you are on the right path. For every stage, there is always the next step, and you get to ask and answer, ‘What is the next step for me?’ ‘What do I need to do?’

There is a reason why we are not living our lives in an infinite time capsule until we fall down and die. There are times and seasons for a reason. There is day and night, rain and heat, winter and fall in other climes.

Every new year we ask ourselves, what are we going to do? What bad habits are we going to break? What new habits are we going to form? How can we create the life that we always wanted?

New year resolutions are not die-hard vague promises you make to yourself like, ‘I’m never going to drink alcohol again” "I am going to exercise more." It’s a guide, a compass, actionable steps, full of accountability, hope, and willpower.

Even if you retrogress at some point, you can always begin again.

Of course, many people ask, you don’t have to wait until a new year to resolve, but we forget the beauty of new beginnings, of putting the past behind us, of starting afresh. Realistically, nothing changes except that the earth begins another orbit around the sun and it’s a continuation of our lives but what a New Year does, is it gives you time to stop and then to plan.

A lot can change in your life in a year but you can’t just wait for life to happen to you, you must plan, hope, dream and execute ruthlessly.

Temi Iwalaiye

