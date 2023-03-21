Why people enjoy choking during s*x

Sexual asphyxiation is the act of choking during sex and it's enjoyed by many for the following reasons.

It leads to increased pleasure

The pressure around the neck restricts blood flow, which causes blood to stop flowing into the brain. Due to the decrease in oxygen levels and rise in carbon dioxide, the result is dizziness.

But as the pressure is lifted and the blood and oxygen start to flow once more, you might experience another kind of thrill. This can result in pleasure due to the release of dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins.

It adds to sex role play of sub and dom

Choking immediately adds an overt power dynamic to a sexual encounter. You have the power to suffocate or choke your partner since you are in control, or you can be controlled and submissive. This dynamic adds a second level of sexual excitement.

If you don't take the necessary safety measures, it could become fatal and result in life-threatening injuries like cardiac arrest and brain damage. According to estimates, erotic asphyxiation kills 250–1000 people in the US every year.

Here’s how to choke safely

