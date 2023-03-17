Why is sitting as dangerous and deadly as smoking?

According to a 2018 study, 82% of patients who have blood clots sat for a longer period of time than the other 18%.

In a 2011 study, 800,000 people's sitting patterns were recorded. According to the study, those who spend the most time sitting are at an increased risk of illness and death.

Back pain

One of the negative effects of sitting for too long is pain in your back and waist.

Blood flow decreases

As a result of sitting for too long, fatty acid accumulation in the blood arteries may occur, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Your body stores fat

The rate at which your body breaks down fats is slowed. Your body produces less lipoprotein lipase, a crucial enzyme for metabolising fat when you are sitting. When your body is unable to break down fat, it just stores it.

Insulin resistance

Sitting down for a long time can increase insulin resistance, which can result in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Here's how to prevent any unfavourable side effects:

Sit well

When sitting, maintain good posture. If you must sit, keep your shoulders back, chin tucked, and your stomach is drawn in against your spine to maintain your alignment, muscles in use, and blood flow.

Bone injury, reduced blood flow, fatigue, and loss of muscle strength are consequences of a poor sitting posture.

Be on the move

Every hour, get up and move. Stretch, stand, and move around. You can download reminder apps on your phone and smartwatch.

Use a standing desk

