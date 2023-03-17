ADVERTISEMENT
Why is sitting as dangerous and deadly as smoking?

Temi Iwalaiye

It may be quite soothing to sit. No one loves to stand, especially for too long, but you might be killing yourself.

Sitting for too long is bad for your health [Shutterstock]

We spend a lot of time sitting while driving or riding the bus, when at work, even if you work at home, but what happens when you sit for too long?

According to a 2018 study, 82% of patients who have blood clots sat for a longer period of time than the other 18%.

In a 2011 study, 800,000 people's sitting patterns were recorded. According to the study, those who spend the most time sitting are at an increased risk of illness and death.

Sitting for too long can cause back ache [Quora]

One of the negative effects of sitting for too long is pain in your back and waist.

As a result of sitting for too long, fatty acid accumulation in the blood arteries may occur, increasing the risk of heart disease.

The rate at which your body breaks down fats is slowed. Your body produces less lipoprotein lipase, a crucial enzyme for metabolising fat when you are sitting. When your body is unable to break down fat, it just stores it.

Sitting down for a long time can increase insulin resistance, which can result in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

When sitting, maintain good posture. If you must sit, keep your shoulders back, chin tucked, and your stomach is drawn in against your spine to maintain your alignment, muscles in use, and blood flow.

Bone injury, reduced blood flow, fatigue, and loss of muscle strength are consequences of a poor sitting posture.

Every hour, get up and move. Stretch, stand, and move around. You can download reminder apps on your phone and smartwatch.

Standing desks have been shown to improve brain function, creativity, and productivity in addition to making your heart happy.

