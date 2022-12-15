ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

Temi Iwalaiye

DJ Switch, booked an inn, took a walk to the motel and shot himself. Why did he do that?

DJ Twitch committed suicide on Monday [Vulture]
DJ Twitch committed suicide on Monday [Vulture]

Yesterday, we were shocked by the death of an American dancer, and DJ, DJ Twitch whose real name is Stephen Boss. It made us think about why people who seem to have perfect lives commit suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Two days before committing suicide, he was dancing with his family by a Christmas tree? So, why did he do it?

Depression is a mental illness and not just a feeling per se. A person with cancer has cancerous cells inside their body that may cause death unless treated, in the same way, a person suffering from depression has suicidal thoughts that can ultimately lead to their demise.

Both psychosocial and biochemical factors seem to be significant contributors to depression.

Negative life experiences can make someone more susceptible to depression or start a depressive episode. Depressive symptoms are produced and maintained in part by negative thoughts about oneself and the environment.

Although, the primary biological reason is the improper control of the release of one or more naturally occurring neurotransmitters in the brain, especially norepinephrine and serotonin. Some sufferers of depression are thought to have lower levels or less activity of these substances in the brain, which may be the root of their melancholic mood.

  1. Trauma in the past

Even though things are better right now, they may have had trauma in their past that still affects them in the present moment.

2. They have negative and intrusive thoughts

They might be experiencing negative and intrusive thoughts that tell them things are hopeless, it won’t get better or they will never be good enough.

3. They feel lonely and misunderstood

Some people might feel lonely even with friends around them. Possibly, they have to be strong for their friends and family and everyone sees them as a strong friend or a pillar of strength while they feel broken on the inside.

  1. Tell someone how you feel

Share your depressive and suicidal thoughts with those close to you, they can cut those reasonings that are harmful with words of encouragement and even help.

2. See a licensed personnel

Talking to a therapist and taking prescription medication can restore the chemical imbalance in your brain.

3. Do what makes you happy

A way to let a depressive thought pass over is to try and have fun. Think of what would cause happiness at the moment and do it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dorathy Bachor's style is a lesson for women with full chests

Dorathy Bachor's style is a lesson for women with full chests

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

Why do people who seem to have perfect lives commit su*cide?

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge this weekend

5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge this weekend

NEFT Vodka rolls out a launch experience like never before

NEFT Vodka rolls out a launch experience like never before

Jameson Black Barrel launches‘Widen The Circle’ campaign in Nigeria

Jameson Black Barrel launches‘Widen The Circle’ campaign in Nigeria

Issey Miyake offers the gift of emotion with a fragrance discovery event in Lagos

Issey Miyake offers the gift of emotion with a fragrance discovery event in Lagos

5 people tell us about their Detty December budget

5 people tell us about their Detty December budget

Want to know why talking stages always fail? Twitter users share hilarious reasons

Want to know why talking stages always fail? Twitter users share hilarious reasons

5 crazy food competitions around the world

5 crazy food competitions around the world

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple trying to have sex more.

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

What factors are responsible for vaginal wetness?

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

Pap or Akamu

4 reasons you should eat pap more often