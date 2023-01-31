ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why African parents shouldn’t beat or spank their children

Temi Iwalaiye

If you grew up in Africa, then you have probably been beaten by your parents.

Here's why African parents shouldn't beat children [Twitter/akanartist]
Here's why African parents shouldn't beat children [Twitter/akanartist]

Not only do African parents beat or spank with their hands but with slippers, brooms, belts and anything else in their sight. The fact that something happens frequently doesn’t make it a normal occurrence. We have come to normalize such beatings and even say, ‘I ended up fine’ but our warped view of domestic violence is not fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sometimes I see a woman beating a two-year-old child, and it is amazing. You can’t slap toddlers like you would an adult, their bodies and minds are still forming and beating them up is taking advantage of their weakness. You hurt a child physically and mentally when you beat them.

When violence becomes a staple in our homes, we tend to unleash it on other members of society. When children fight with their friends, neighbours or classmates, they mirror the conflict settlement mechanism they learned from home.

Your inability to express your anger without violence will be transferred to your children. When you beat them, they feel anger towards you and no remorse for their actions, this anger will be transferred to others around them.

The more you beat a child, the more angry and resentful they become. They just think of new ways to defy your rules and may even say, ‘Is it not just beating?’ They do not understand the consequences of their actions and feel justified since you have beaten them.

Your child becomes afraid of you. They should be able to come up to you with their mistakes and challenges, but beating them cuts the bond and friendship and puts fear and resentment in its place.

There are other ways to correct children.

I. Talking to them about their actions.

II. Withdrawing privileges like television, internet and phone.

Iii. Giving them more chores.

Iv. Making them volunteers to help less privileged people.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

Why African parents shouldn’t beat or spank their children

Why African parents shouldn’t beat or spank their children

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

Here are 7 effective ways to control premature ejaculation

Here are 7 effective ways to control premature ejaculation

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Nipple stimulation is enough to achieve climax

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it