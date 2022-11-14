RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

When is the right time to eat banana?

Temi Iwalaiye

Banana at different stages of its being ripen has different nutritional values.

When should you eat a banana {Epicurous]

Whether it is unripe, overripe or ripe, there are many things to consider before you eat banana.

An unripe banana has a great source of probiotics. Probiotics provide your body with much-needed gut bacteria that help with digestion. Also, women with PH imbalance in the vagina need a lot of probiotics.

A barely ripe banana has high fibre content and low sugar, which means that it won’t let you gain a lot of weight.

A ripe banana has a lot of antioxidants. This means it protects your body from diseases.

A very ripe banana has the lowest concentration of minerals and vitamins. When you are eating an overripe banana, it doesn’t do your body any good.

An over-ripe banana has the highest sugar and lowest fibre content. It’s not very good for your health.

