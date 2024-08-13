Here's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar

This is according to a new study that says that the time you do your daily exercise is equally as important as the exercise itself, especially when it comes to controlling your blood sugar levels.

What's the best time to exercise to reduce blood sugar?

According to some scientists at the University of Granada in Spain exercising in the evening can lead to significant drops in blood glucose levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

They got to this conclusion after examining 186 overweight and/or obese adults who had an average BMI of 32.9. Each of these adults had an average age of 47 years old and all exercised with an accelerometer to track movement and a continuous glucose monitor for two weeks.

It was discovered that the participants who exercised 50% of the time in the evening specifically between 6 pm and midnight had significant drops in their blood glucose levels that lasted all day – not just immediately upon the conclusion of the exercise. This was in comparison to people who lived sedentary lives everyday.

This is particularly important for obese people trying to combat diabetes. In other words, they get better benefits if they exercise in the evenings if they are looking to lower blood glucose levels.

Apart from blood glucose levels, the time you exercise is also important for things like sleep improvement, losing belly fat and lowering blood pressure.

Research has shown that exercising two hours before bed can help improve sleep while working out in the mornings can also help women who are looking to lose belly fat and lower blood pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT