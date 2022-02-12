The colour of your urine has a correlation to your hydration levels and your overall health. Next time you go to ease yourself, keep an eye on the colour.
What the colour of your urine says about your health
The colour of your urine is so important.
Here is what the colour of your urine says about your health;\
Clear or transparent colour
If your pee is clear it means you have been drinking a lot of water but if you notice this even when you haven’t drank a lot of water, it could also mean that you have diabetes or kidney issues you have to consult your doctor for that.
Pale or dark yellow
If your urine is pale or dark yellow that’s a good thing, it means you are healthy.
Amber or honey coloured urine
If this is the colour of your urine, that means you are dehydrated, and you need to drink water.
Brown coloured urine
If your urine is brown, you should be very worried. Brown urine can be caused by bile which affects your urine or liver disease.
Pink or reddish colour
This colour could be a result of something you ate or it could be a serious health red flag. Red-coloured urine could mean there is blood in your urine, kidney disease, cancer in your bladder or kidney, kidney stones or a urinary tract infection.
