What the colour of your urine says about your health

The colour of your urine is so important.

The colour of your urine affects your health [Urologyassociationofdenver]
The colour of your urine has a correlation to your hydration levels and your overall health. Next time you go to ease yourself, keep an eye on the colour.

Here is what the colour of your urine says about your health;\

If your pee is clear it means you have been drinking a lot of water but if you notice this even when you haven’t drank a lot of water, it could also mean that you have diabetes or kidney issues you have to consult your doctor for that.

If your urine is pale or dark yellow that’s a good thing, it means you are healthy.

If this is the colour of your urine, that means you are dehydrated, and you need to drink water.

If your urine is brown, you should be very worried. Brown urine can be caused by bile which affects your urine or liver disease.

This colour could be a result of something you ate or it could be a serious health red flag. Red-coloured urine could mean there is blood in your urine, kidney disease, cancer in your bladder or kidney, kidney stones or a urinary tract infection.

