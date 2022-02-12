Here is what the colour of your urine says about your health;\

Clear or transparent colour

If your pee is clear it means you have been drinking a lot of water but if you notice this even when you haven’t drank a lot of water, it could also mean that you have diabetes or kidney issues you have to consult your doctor for that.

Pale or dark yellow

If your urine is pale or dark yellow that’s a good thing, it means you are healthy.

Amber or honey coloured urine

If this is the colour of your urine, that means you are dehydrated, and you need to drink water.

Brown coloured urine

If your urine is brown, you should be very worried. Brown urine can be caused by bile which affects your urine or liver disease.

Pink or reddish colour