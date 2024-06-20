Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Alkalising the body can help counteract these effects and promote better health and vitality.

3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Here are three effective ways to alkalise your body daily:

1. Alkaline-rich foods

The food we consume has a significant impact on our body’s pH levels. Adding more alkaline-rich foods to your diet is a simple and effective way to promote alkalinity.

These foods help neutralise excess acids in the body and improve health.

Key alkaline foods

- Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that support alkalinity.

- Fruits: Citrus fruits like lemons and limes, despite being acidic, have an alkalising effect on the body once metabolised. Other alkaline fruits include avocados, apples, and berries.

- Nuts and seeds: Almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats and minerals that promote a balanced pH.

By making these foods a staple in your daily diet, you can effectively maintain an alkaline environment in your body.

2. Alkaline Water

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining a balanced pH. Drinking alkaline water can further enhance this process. Alkaline water typically has a higher pH than regular tap water and contains alkaline minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help neutralise acids in the body.

Benefits of alkaline water

- Detoxification: Alkaline water helps flush out toxins and acids, supporting kidney function.

- Enhanced hydration: Alkaline water is more easily absorbed by the body, promoting better hydration at the cellular level.

- Improved energy levels: Proper hydration with alkaline water can boost overall energy and vitality.

Add alkaline water into your daily routine by using a water ioniser or by adding a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice to your water.

3. Stress-reducing techniques

Stress can lead to increased acidity in the body, as it triggers the release of cortisol and other stress hormones that can disturb pH balance. Implementing stress-reducing techniques is a vital aspect of maintaining an alkaline state.

Effective stress-reduction methods

- Meditation and deep breathing: These practices help calm the mind and reduce cortisol levels, promoting a more alkaline state.

- Physical activity: Regular exercise, especially low-impact activities like yoga and walking, can help reduce stress and balance pH levels.

- Adequate sleep: Ensuring 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night allows the body to repair and maintain a balanced pH.

By adding these stress-reduction techniques into your daily routine, you can support your body’s natural ability to stay balanced and healthy.

Achieving and maintaining an alkaline body is not an overnight process, but with consistent effort and mindful choices, it is entirely achievable.

By embracing alkaline-rich foods, staying hydrated with alkaline water, and practising stress-reducing techniques, you can promote a balanced pH and enjoy better health and well-being.