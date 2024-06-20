ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Samiah Ogunlowo

Maintaining the right balance in your body’s pH levels is crucial for overall health.

Incorporate alkaline water into your diet [Tasting Table]
Incorporate alkaline water into your diet [Tasting Table]

Modern diets and lifestyles often lead to increased acidity, which can contribute to various health issues such as inflammation, fatigue, and weakened immune function.

Recommended articles

Alkalising the body can help counteract these effects and promote better health and vitality.

Here are three effective ways to alkalise your body daily:

ADVERTISEMENT

The food we consume has a significant impact on our body’s pH levels. Adding more alkaline-rich foods to your diet is a simple and effective way to promote alkalinity.

Add more alkaline-rich foods to your diet [Chiropracter Economics]
Add more alkaline-rich foods to your diet [Chiropracter Economics] Pulse Nigeria

These foods help neutralise excess acids in the body and improve health.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that support alkalinity.

- Fruits: Citrus fruits like lemons and limes, despite being acidic, have an alkalising effect on the body once metabolised. Other alkaline fruits include avocados, apples, and berries.

- Nuts and seeds: Almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats and minerals that promote a balanced pH.

By making these foods a staple in your daily diet, you can effectively maintain an alkaline environment in your body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining a balanced pH. Drinking alkaline water can further enhance this process. Alkaline water typically has a higher pH than regular tap water and contains alkaline minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which help neutralise acids in the body.

- Detoxification: Alkaline water helps flush out toxins and acids, supporting kidney function.

- Enhanced hydration: Alkaline water is more easily absorbed by the body, promoting better hydration at the cellular level.

- Improved energy levels: Proper hydration with alkaline water can boost overall energy and vitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add alkaline water into your daily routine by using a water ioniser or by adding a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice to your water.

Stress can lead to increased acidity in the body, as it triggers the release of cortisol and other stress hormones that can disturb pH balance. Implementing stress-reducing techniques is a vital aspect of maintaining an alkaline state.

- Meditation and deep breathing: These practices help calm the mind and reduce cortisol levels, promoting a more alkaline state.

ADVERTISEMENT
Meditation and deep breathing [CNBC]
Meditation and deep breathing [CNBC] Pulse Nigeria

- Physical activity: Regular exercise, especially low-impact activities like yoga and walking, can help reduce stress and balance pH levels.

- Adequate sleep: Ensuring 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night allows the body to repair and maintain a balanced pH.

By adding these stress-reduction techniques into your daily routine, you can support your body’s natural ability to stay balanced and healthy.

Achieving and maintaining an alkaline body is not an overnight process, but with consistent effort and mindful choices, it is entirely achievable.

ADVERTISEMENT

By embracing alkaline-rich foods, staying hydrated with alkaline water, and practising stress-reducing techniques, you can promote a balanced pH and enjoy better health and well-being.

Remember, small daily changes can lead to significant long-term benefits that would make the journey toward alkalinity both rewarding and sustainable.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things you should never do when on a plane

7 things you should never do when on a plane

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

The Garden of Eden is believed to be in one of these 5 places

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

This 33-year-old woman is still a virgin because she has 12 rules for her man

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

Why you shouldn't wash your face immediately after exposure to teargas

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

How Glo added colour, excitement to 2024 Ojude Oba festival

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Can you pour soup down the toilet?

Can you pour soup down the toilet?

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

Prevent sickle cell: 6 genetic combos to know before having kids with your current bae

7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

7 ways to know if someone is insulting you in a language you don't understand

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

Abuja and Lagos are the cheapest African cities for expats - See the top 10

8 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

8 expensive sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Side effects of colos drug [thisdaylive]

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

Young girls are having their periods very early

Here's why young girls are having their periods very early

Why you must sleep before this time [freepik]

People awake at this particular time of night have mental health problems - Study

Cholera is preventable with good hygiene practices and safe water consumption [Everyday Health]

3 common causes of cholera and how to protect yourself