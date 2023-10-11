ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Verbally insulting children is as harmful as physical and sexual child abuse

Temi Iwalaiye

The words you say to your child, even in anger, matter.

Verbal insults are dangerous [istockphoto]
Verbal insults are dangerous [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

A video of a young girl being insulted on social media after asking her father for an iPhone 8 sparked debate online. But one thing is clear: the words we speak to children matter.

Child abuse is defined as when an “adult or other carer engages in acts that harm or omit needed care for a child.”

Wingate University and University College London analysed data from 166 previous studies of child abuse through the Adverse Childhood Experiences Quiz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quiz asks if a parent or adult frequently swore, insulted, put down, humiliated, or made the child afraid of physical harm before their 18th birthday. These actions were as damaging as physical and sexual abuse.

The result was that verbal abuse can be as damaging to a child's development as other maltreatment subtypes, like physical and sexual abuse.

Verbal insults hurt [istockphoto]
Verbal insults hurt [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

"Sticks and stones might break my bones, but words can never hurt me." This popular saying has proven to be categorically false.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though its normal to get angry at their children, parents must choose their words carefully when disciplining children.

"All grownups occasionally become overextended and say things without meaning to. For children to thrive, we must come up with strategies to recognise these behaviours and put an end to adult verbal abuse of children,” said Jessica Bondy, the founder of the British organisation Words Matter, which sponsored the study.

Verbally abused children are more likely than their peers to face medical and mental health issues as they age, as well as less success in school and the workforce.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Verbally insulting children is as harmful as physical and sexual child abuse

Verbally insulting children is as harmful as physical and sexual child abuse

5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman

5 character traits that make you an intimidating woman

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with TOMS to launch spectacular fashion show!

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with TOMS to launch spectacular fashion show!

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

7 amazing mental benefits of playing chess

Men, here are 4 ways to feel better when life gets tough

Men, here are 4 ways to feel better when life gets tough

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

5 signs that show you're mentally and emotionally exhausted

4 groups of people who should not fast

4 groups of people who should not fast

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 facts about the Komodo dragon you probably didn’t know

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

8 signs your woman is more experienced sexually and how to handle it

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do women smell badly during their period [freepik]

Do women have body odour during their period?

Breastfeeding

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Why babies smell so good [Babyology]

What's responsible for that sweet newborn smell?

Bedbugs are taking over Paris [Walkerpestmanagement]

Since bed bugs are currently taking over Paris, how deadly are they?