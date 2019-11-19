Use these sleeping tips when you have a cold

First, in part by maximizing the infection-fighting antibodies that your body produces. So what do you do when a cough or stuffy nose is keeping you up at night? These simple strategies can help you manage cold symptoms—so you can get the rest that you need. This is how to sleep with a cold.

Prop yourself up

Sinus pressure gets better when your head is higher than your body, so let gravity work for you. When you lie down, postnasal drip can build up, making your throat sore and triggering a cough. Make a wedge with a few pillows to prop yourself up in bed. You may breathe and sleep a little easier.

Use a vaporizer or humidifier

Flu and cold symptoms dry your airways out and make them raw. Moisturize the air with a humidifier or vaporizer. Be sure to clean it regularly -- check the directions -- so it doesn't trap mold or bacteria.

Drink or eat something hot

Breathing the steam from hot soup or drinks can help your dried-out nasal passages, loosen mucus, and make it easier to clear your airways. Add some honey to soothe your throat and help with coughing. Take a hot bath or shower before bed.

Try cold and flu medicines

There are lots of over-the-counter nighttime medicines for cold and flu symptoms, so make sure you read the labels carefully. Match your symptoms with the right meds. If you're not sure what's right for your symptoms, ask your pharmacist.

Don’t drink alcohol

Sure, it will make you drowsy. But alcohol will dry you out, swell your sinuses and react badly with your cold or flu. Wait until you’re feeling better and enjoy a nice drink.

Stick to your nightly routine

A cold can make it had to stick to your typical bedtime. But it’s best to wake up and head to bed at the same time as usual when you’re sick. Sticking to a schedule not only makes it easier to fall asleep – it can assist in fighting off the next cold. One study suggests that people who don’t get enough zzz’s are three times more likely to catch a cold than those who get 8 or more hours of sleep a night.

Have a soothing drink before bed

Many people lose their appetite when the cold kicks in. You don’t need to increase your fluid intake when you’re ill, but you do need to make sure you don’t get dehydrated. And hot drinks are very good, particularly at night time. Higher calorie drinks like Ovaltine or hot chocolate can help you sleep. More calories equal better sleep mode.

Take a steamy shower

Hot steam in the shower can also open your nasal passages, loosening dried mucous and clearing your airways. Plus, it's a good way to wind down and relax before getting under the covers.

Don’t force it

If you can't sleep, get out of bed and move to a different area of your home. Read a book, listen to music, or sip another cup of hot herbal tea. Then try hitting the sack again in another 15 to 30 minutes.

Sleep alone

When you're sick, it may be better to sleep away from your partner. That way, you won't risk spreading the sickness. And you can cough, blow your nose, and get out of bed without waking someone else up.

