Uncomfortable periods? How the viral Aya pads solves period woes

When you don’t have the right pad for your flow, the implication is that your period will be very uncomfortable, you’ll be self-conscious, and you might stain your clothes and bedsheets.

Period poverty is a huge problem in impoverished societies like Nigeria, where people earn less than ₦1,000 daily. Pads used to be sold at ₦250 now cost ₦1,200 or ₦1,500 in some cases.

The World Poverty Clock has reported that there are 71 million extremely poor Nigerians, according to 2023 data. Many women and girls cannot afford pads; it’s even more annoying that the popular pads do not have enough in one pack to last a full 5-day period cycle.

This is what makes Aya pads special. They cost ₦650 and ₦750 for seven large comfy pads and 10 medium comfy pads respectively which means they will last most women through their full cycle. Fittingly, Aya means “Amazing Young Africans.”

How Aya Pads became popular

At the beginning of 2024, Aya experienced the kind of marketing that can only happen when the product is what people want.

An online review sparked organic demand: people wanted to be distributors, men ordered for loved ones, and requests poured in.

Even the most creative marketing team would not be able to come up with such a strategy. It was a marketing team’s dream because it happened so organically, that the product practically sold itself.

Who are the brains behind Aya?

Inya Ajanaku (Nigerian IT pro) and Adriana Lica (Canadian entrepreneur) founded Aya Care during the COVID-19 pandemic driven by a shared passion for social impact and wellness products.

Aya aimed to provide affordable, quality period pads due to the need for more affordable options in the market.

Speaking to Bella Naija, the founders said that despite the increased prices during COVID-19, the company focused on improving its products. After a year of design, prototyping, and testing, they created a product they were proud of. They also involved women in the process and made them significant players in the future of period care.

What makes Aya pads so special?

Aya pads are long but not thick and can withstand heavy flow and movement.

Many people who have used the product have given reviews that prove that it is not just a fad.

Victoria on X: "I hopped on this and decided to try it out. No reactions, whatever. No leak, no stain; I could comfortably sleep on my back (especially on day 2). The length is all that! It’s so smooth (it didn’t feel like I had anything on). And yes, it sticks! Best purchase this month so far."

Nimi on X: "I just want to say the Aya care girlies didn't lie. I slept through the entire night without having to change pads at all. I could sleep on my back. It's a huge deal for me because I never get to sleep on my back during my periods. After all, no pad is long enough.”

Precious Chee on X: "You know why I’m so excited about Aya Pads? Some of us leak at the back, especially when we are asleep at night. It’s one of my nightmares because I always have to be cautious about my sleeping position.”