RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Twitter users react to Jackie Aina’s Sòrò Sókè candles

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Jackie Aina's choice of name for her candles is causing quite a stir online.

Jackie Aina became famous because of her YouTube tutorials
Jackie Aina became famous because of her YouTube tutorials

In celebration of her 35th birthday, Jackie Aina, a well-known Nigerian American influencer and YouTuber, released a collection of candles, which is causing some controversy on Twitter.

The candles come in four fragrances, Sòrò Sókè, No Wahala, Soft Life and Spice of Life. Many people are reacting negatively to Sòrò Sókè candles.

This is because Sòrò Sókè is reminiscent of a darkened time in the country’s history. During the End Sars protest, the youths protested in the major cities and towns against police brutality and they had the slogan 'Sòrò Sókè', which means to speak louder or speak up.

Many youths were arrested and some may still be in police custody.

Plus, the Lekki massacre at the Lekki toll gate, as well as, other deaths have made the End Sars protest a traumatizing memory for many youths.

Many people believe that her naming the candles Sòrò Sókè means that she is trivializing the lives that were lost. Here are some tweets.

It’s possible that it was just a simple mistake because the word had always existed, but it might also be an oversight on Jackie’s part who neglected the context of word and failed to consider what the word means to the Nigerian youths.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter users react to Jackie Aina’s Sòrò Sókè candles

Twitter users react to Jackie Aina’s Sòrò Sókè candles

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Energy drinks: The side effects of taking these drinks

Energy drinks: The side effects of taking these drinks

Dating in Lagos: 7 types of people you'll definitely meet 

Dating in Lagos: 7 types of people you'll definitely meet 

6 natural ways to delay your period

6 natural ways to delay your period

3 best ways to avoid a pregnancy scare

3 best ways to avoid a pregnancy scare

Trending

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

There are physical and emotional changes that occur in you when you lose your virginity. These are signs to expect.

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

How Ovulation Calculators Can Help You Conceive A Boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy