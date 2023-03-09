Sculpted brows, dramatic eyeliner, colourful eyeshadow, a ton of glitter, and dazzling highlighter are the hallmarks of full-glam makeup. Nevertheless, when we discuss soft glam makeup, we mean glowing skin, brushed-through brows, diffused eyeshadow, and a natural, uncoloured lip.
Trend Alert: Soft glam is in, here’s how your favourite celebrities are doing it
While loud makeup is still trendy, more celebrities are going for soft glam, here’s why and how to do it.
What makes soft glam look so great is you look like a natural beauty and won't spend time on makeup.
Start with cream products and not powder
Apply your cream bronzer, blush, and highlighter instead of the powdered version.
The best way to achieve a soft glam base is to use a fluffy kabuki brush to buff a little cream bronzer over the edges of your face. This trace of bronze will provide a diffused, filtered look while defining your features, warming up your face, and adding an authentic glow.
Keep your brows simple
Don't spend so much time painting and drawing your brows, simply trace the shape, by going over your brows with a spoolie, you can maintain their naturally full appearance.
Neutral eyeshadow
Make sure your eyeshadow is the same shade as your lipstick, usually something brown without any glitter. You can draw attention to your eyes with eyeliner and sparse, soft eyelashes.
Neutral lipstick
With lip liner, you can choose a more defined lip shape, or use a neutral shade of lipstick and a lip gloss to make the look come together.
