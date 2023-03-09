Trend Alert: Soft glam is in, here’s how your favourite celebrities are doing it

What makes soft glam look so great is you look like a natural beauty and won't spend time on makeup.

Start with cream products and not powder

Apply your cream bronzer, blush, and highlighter instead of the powdered version.

The best way to achieve a soft glam base is to use a fluffy kabuki brush to buff a little cream bronzer over the edges of your face. This trace of bronze will provide a diffused, filtered look while defining your features, warming up your face, and adding an authentic glow.

Keep your brows simple

Don't spend so much time painting and drawing your brows, simply trace the shape, by going over your brows with a spoolie, you can maintain their naturally full appearance.

Neutral eyeshadow

Make sure your eyeshadow is the same shade as your lipstick, usually something brown without any glitter. You can draw attention to your eyes with eyeliner and sparse, soft eyelashes.

Neutral lipstick