Skincare Secrets: Top 5 lotions for dry skin

Say no to dry and scaly skin with these five moisturizing lotions.

Dry skin does not look good

Dry skin can be caused by the weather, hygiene or skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

Whatever the cause of dry skin, they do not look nice and you need to do something about it as soon as you can.

So how do you moisturise your skin when it looks dry and scaly?

Well, These are five lotions that can help you cure the problem of dry skin.

Aveeno costs about N9,000 [jumia]
Made with different ingredients like colloidal oatmeal that help to moisturize dry skin and improve skin condition. It does not appear oily or greasy, it is also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic (it will not clog your skin's pores).

Cetaphil costs about N9,000 [Jumia]
This lotion offers protection all through the day and protects all skin types.

Formulated by dermatologists to take care of dry skin. It is comfortable and smooth on the skin. It does not feel oily or greasy, it does not irritate the skin and it will not clog your pores.

CeraVe works for dry skin and cost from N10,500 to N13,000
This lotion contains Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid that replenishes and hydrates skin all through the day. It is hypoallergenic and can be used for all skin types. It is also non-greasy, comfortable and smooth.

Vanicream costs between N10,000 - N13,000 [Konga]
This lotion treats conditions like eczema and psoriasis, it is as smooth, non-greasy and non comedogenic as the other.

Vanicream is perfect for dry weather conditions like harmattan. It is also fragrance-free and does not contain dyes, parabens, lanolin, and formaldehyde.

This neutrogena gel costs N10,500 to N13,000 [konga]
This is specially formulated to treat dry skin. It is just as smooth and oil-free as the others but it is made with hyaluronic acid. It hydrates skin, lasts long and gives skin the required glow.

With these lotions, your dry skin worries should be in the past.

