Skincare Secrets: Top 5 lotions for dry skin

Whatever the cause of dry skin, they do not look nice and you need to do something about it as soon as you can.

So how do you moisturise your skin when it looks dry and scaly?

Well, These are five lotions that can help you cure the problem of dry skin.

1. Aveeno Daily moisturizing cream

Made with different ingredients like colloidal oatmeal that help to moisturize dry skin and improve skin condition. It does not appear oily or greasy, it is also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic (it will not clog your skin's pores).

2. Cetaphil moisturizing lotion

This lotion offers protection all through the day and protects all skin types.

Formulated by dermatologists to take care of dry skin. It is comfortable and smooth on the skin. It does not feel oily or greasy, it does not irritate the skin and it will not clog your pores.

3. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

This lotion contains Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid that replenishes and hydrates skin all through the day. It is hypoallergenic and can be used for all skin types. It is also non-greasy, comfortable and smooth.

4.Vanicream Moisturising cream

This lotion treats conditions like eczema and psoriasis, it is as smooth, non-greasy and non comedogenic as the other.

Vanicream is perfect for dry weather conditions like harmattan. It is also fragrance-free and does not contain dyes, parabens, lanolin, and formaldehyde.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

This is specially formulated to treat dry skin. It is just as smooth and oil-free as the others but it is made with hyaluronic acid. It hydrates skin, lasts long and gives skin the required glow.