Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

The Brazilian butt lift and butt augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic surgery women undergo to make their bodies curvier and give them a rounder butt.

Some countries have emerged as where most of this surgery is done.

These are the top countries for butt augmentation and lift

Since 2018, buttock augmentation and buttock lifts have seen a 136.9% increase in global surgery, with a 117.6% increase in buttock lifts.

Butt augmentation procedures have seen a significant increase in popularity. Brazil leads the world in this category (the surgery originates from Brazil, so no surprises there), followed by Mexico and the United States.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reports a global increase in butt augmentations and buttock lifts since 2018.

In 2022, Brazil ranks first with 175,899 butt augmentations, followed by Mexico with 95,521 and the United States with 42,528. Turkey has 18,611 butt lifts, while Argentina has 17,900.

The top five countries for cosmetic procedures

According to the 2018 International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) survey, the United States and Brazil lead the world in the number of cosmetic procedures performed.

These two countries accounted for nearly 29% of all global cosmetic surgeries and non-surgical treatments.

While both the US and Brazil had similar numbers of surgical procedures, there was a significant disparity in non-surgical treatments like Botox, fillers, and chemical peels. The US saw more than three times as many non-surgical procedures as Brazil.

The most popular cosmetic procedures

What are the most sought-after beauty procedures? The ISAPS survey also revealed the most popular cosmetic procedures worldwide in 2018

Surgical procedures: Breast augmentation, liposuction (BBL), abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), breast lift, and eyelid surgery.

Non-surgical procedures: Botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic acid fillers, non-surgical fat reduction, hair removal, and photo rejuvenation (laser used to improve skin).