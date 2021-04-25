Tiger Nut: The health benefits of this plant are wonderful

And they’ve been used medicinally for both oral medications and enemas.

Counted among the healthiest plants in the world, tiger nut helps to prevent heart attacks, thrombosis and activate blood circulation.

And due to the high contents of soluble glucose, they help prevent cancer, as well as reducing the risk of suffering colon cancer.

Additionally, the high insoluble fiber contents of tiger nuts help the diabetics to regulate their sugar levels in the blood.

However, recent studies have shown that there is more to tiger nuts than meets the eye. They are packed with a lot of health benefits that may seem too wonderful to be true.

Here are six wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts

1. It cures erectile dysfunction

In the world of alternative medicine, this is regarded as is one of the major health benefits of tiger nuts.

Tiger nuts have been shown to be very beneficial in improving the problem of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Although there is no medical evidence to support this claim, natives of Ghana have been using this traditional medicine for decades in the form of palliative for treating ED.

2. It helps against bacterial infection

Another wonderful health benefit of tiger nuts is that it helps to fight against bacteria in the human body.

As a matter of fact, a recent study has shown that tiger nuts can be used to fight bacterial infection such as E.coli and Salmonella.

It is also useful in fighting bacterial infection such as Streptococcus.

3. Regulate blood pressure

Tiger nut is a rich carrier of potassium. And potassium is said to be very useful when it comes to lowering the blood pressure.

Besides potassium, the magnesium in it also helps regulate the heartbeat and maintain normal blood pressure levels.

4. It helps in digestion

Oral tradition has it that tiger nuts were used to treat stomach upsets, irritable bowels, and other digestive issues.

They have also been used in folk medicine as a remedy for many ailments, including flatulence and diarrhea. And the enzymes, such as amylase, lipase, and catalase that are contained in it, help aid digestion.

5. It fights malnutrition

In under-developed nations where it is difficult for everyone to have access to highly nutritious food, tiger nuts can serve as a healthy option.

Because they are very rich in nutrients such as carbohydrate, fat, fiber, calcium, sodium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, copper, iron and zinc.

Studies have also shown that the golden brown tiny tubers contain many beneficial vitamins that are capable of meeting the nutritional need of those wanting in one.

6. It helps to prevent colon cancer

Colon cancer is cancer of the large intestine (colon), which is the final part of the digestive tract. And most cases of colon cancer begin as small, noncancerous (benign) clumps of cells called adenomatous polyps.

However, tiger nut is wonderful when it comes to cleansing the colon due to fiber contained in it.