Beware, these 4 foods turn toxic in the refrigerator

Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health doctor shared on Instagram four food items that can become toxic when stored in the refrigerator.

They were rice, ginger, garlic and onions. Here’s why:.

1. Cooked rice

In a video, the National Health Service in the United Kingdom showed how refrigerating rice can lead to food poisoning. Rice should not be kept in the refrigerator for more than 24 hours.

Two hours is the ideal time to keep rice in the fridge. However, long-term storage in the fridge can increase the growth of certain moulds. Reheating rice multiple times also increases this risk.

2. Onions

Many people cut their onions in half and put the rest in the refrigerator. Don't refrigerate half-cut onions. Refrigeration can increase their starch content. While high-starch isn't inherently bad, some sources suggest it may put stress on your kidneys and pancreas. This is the advice of the National Onions Association (in the US) on storage and handling of onions

3. Garlic

It's best to store garlic unpeeled at room temperature. Refrigeration can promote mould growth. Eating mould may result in some nausea or stomach upset, vomiting, diarrhoea, respiratory problems, and liver damage. Storing garlic in the fridge also reduces the essential oils and nutrients in garlic and makes it less tasty.

Abby Snyder, Ph.D., assistant professor of food science at the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences spoke to Prevention about what happens when you eat mould.

4. Ginger

