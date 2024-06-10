ADVERTISEMENT
Beware, these 4 foods turn toxic in the refrigerator

Temi Iwalaiye

These foods should never be seen inside a refrigerator.

Foods that should never be in the refrigerator [tasteofhome]
Modern technology has brought about refrigeration, which is a method of preserving food so it doesn’t spoil.

Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health doctor shared on Instagram four food items that can become toxic when stored in the refrigerator.

They were rice, ginger, garlic and onions. Here’s why:.

In a video, the National Health Service in the United Kingdom showed how refrigerating rice can lead to food poisoning. Rice should not be kept in the refrigerator for more than 24 hours.

Two hours is the ideal time to keep rice in the fridge. However, long-term storage in the fridge can increase the growth of certain moulds. Reheating rice multiple times also increases this risk.

Onions should never be refrigerated [medicalnews
Onions should never be refrigerated [medicalnews Pulse Nigeria

Many people cut their onions in half and put the rest in the refrigerator. Don't refrigerate half-cut onions. Refrigeration can increase their starch content. While high-starch isn't inherently bad, some sources suggest it may put stress on your kidneys and pancreas. This is the advice of the National Onions Association (in the US) on storage and handling of onions

It's best to store garlic unpeeled at room temperature. Refrigeration can promote mould growth. Eating mould may result in some nausea or stomach upset, vomiting, diarrhoea, respiratory problems, and liver damage. Storing garlic in the fridge also reduces the essential oils and nutrients in garlic and makes it less tasty.

Abby Snyder, Ph.D., assistant professor of food science at the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences spoke to Prevention about what happens when you eat mould.

ALSO READ: How long can these 5 foods last in the freezer before they spoil?

Fresh ginger can be stored at room temperature for a short time or refrigerated in an airtight container for longer storage. Mould can grow on ginger easily in the refrigerator, and this has been linked to kidney and liver failure. The World Health Organisation warns against eating mouldy food since they have mycotoxins that can cause nausea, cramping, and vomiting.

