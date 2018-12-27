How about some New Year’s resolutions for mental health? New Year’s resolutions for mental health might even make it easier for you to keep the other resolutions you choose to make and will have a more long-lasting effect on you.

Here are a few that you might want to take on in the coming new year:

I will take action on my mental health. There’s enough stigma around mental health in Nigeria and because of that alone many people choose not to seek the help that they so desperately need. A therapist has tools for dealing with mental health issues effectively, and for personal growth and development, too. In fact, that regular appointment is one of the nicest things you can do for yourself. In the New Year, forget about what others may think and do what is best for you.

I will be kind to myself. Does your self talk sound like something you would never say to the people you love? Treat yourself with respect and your self-worth and self-love will grow in leaps and bounds and you will find yourself being happier and more fulfilled.

I will set healthy boundaries. Sometimes we give other people too much power in our lives. Letting our significant others, our kids, or our bosses make our lives more difficult can masquerade as kindness, but it’s not always good for us. Define your limits at work, at home, and in other relationships. Let this be the year you say so, directly and without malice, just certainty.

I will exercise regularly. Does that sound like a physical health resolution? In fact, there is a lot of evidence that regular movement, especially outdoors, helps our mental health as well as our physical help. Put a daily walk, bike ride, or swim on your calendar and stick to it no matter what.

I will resist negative thinking. It’s easy for us to figure that positive attitudes and happy thoughts are wishful thinking and that negative thoughts are realistic and practical. Actually, going over and over the negative feelings and anxious thoughts that pop into our heads — is neither practical nor realistic. Distracting ourselves with work, exercise, or being with good friends, is a much healthier choice.