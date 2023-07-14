4 reasons you can never have a flat tummy

Consequently, many women nowadays feel pressured to conform to these standards, leading some to opt for surgical procedures.

Now, why is it so challenging to naturally get a flat tummy? Here are some reasons you may not get those toned abs you so desire:

Inconsistent workout routine

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistency is the secret ingredient when it comes to achieving a flat tummy. It's like nurturing a plant—you need to water it regularly for it to grow and thrive. In the realm of fitness, targeted exercises are a must for toning the abdominal muscles and eventually attaining that desired flat tummy.

You see, inconsistency with your workout routine or the absence of one altogether can stamp on your progress. Imagine doing a few sit-ups here and there and then forgetting about them for weeks. It's like taking one step forward and two steps back.

To truly get results, you must commit to regular, focused workouts. This will help burn calories, shed excess fat, and strengthen your core muscles, paving the way for a flatter tummy.

Genetics

When it comes to achieving a flat tummy, genetics can either be your best friend or your worst enemy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of us has a unique genetic makeup that influences our body's tendencies. Some individuals naturally carry more fat in the abdominal area which is not due to excessive eating.

While you can't change your genetic makeup, you can still make progress by starting a fitness journey as mentioned above.

Combine that with a healthy lifestyle and each small step you take would bring you closer to your goal.

Poor eating diet

What you put into your body plays a significant role in achieving that flat tummy.

ADVERTISEMENT

You could be doing a thousand ab exercises daily, but if you're consuming fufu and eba by 2 am, that flat tummy might remain a distant dream.

Focus more on your diet. Eat as less carbs as possible. Fuel your body with nutrient-rich foods, including proteins, healthy fats, and a lot of veggies.

Once you start nourishing your body with the right foods, the excess fat will slowly melt away, and your stomach will likely become flatter than it has been in years.

Alcohol

You can never have a flat tummy if you binge on alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's the deal: when you consume alcohol, it releases oestrogen into your bloodstream. Excess oestrogen can lead to weight retention.

Ever noticed some men have beer bellies? Well, it's the excess oestrogen wreaking havoc, causing fat accumulation and hindering muscle growth.

If you're looking to take a step closer to achieving that flat tummy, it's time to reconsider your relationship with alcohol. Now, we're not saying you have to give it up completely, but moderation is key.

By reducing your alcohol consumption, you'll be able to control oestrogen levels and create a more favourable environment for weight loss and muscle development.

Baby steps.

ADVERTISEMENT