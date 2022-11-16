RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

There are more than 8 billion people in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know there are about eight billion people in the world.

This most recent milestone was accomplished on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 just 11 years after it exceeded seven billion. The United Nations claimed that on Tuesday, even though there is no official count, its estimations went above the limit.

Population growth is slower than it was in the past because people are living longer and having fewer children all across the world. These are only a few of the patterns the United Nations highlighted in a report on population growth.

According to the report published while the average life expectancy is anticipated to increase from 72.98 in 2019 to 77.2 in 2050, the rate of growth will continue to slow down globally.

There are a lot of reasons for this reduced population growth, including more access to birth control and education. Some nations' birth rates are so low that the UN believes they won't be able to support their populations.

The research also predicts that the most populated nations will be rearranged. According to the research, India will surpass China as the most populous nation in 2023 and hold that position through 2050. Nigeria will pass the United States to become the third most populous nation.

