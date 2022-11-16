There are more than 8 billion people in the world

Population growth is slower than it was in the past because people are living longer and having fewer children all across the world. These are only a few of the patterns the United Nations highlighted in a report on population growth.

According to the report published while the average life expectancy is anticipated to increase from 72.98 in 2019 to 77.2 in 2050, the rate of growth will continue to slow down globally.

There are a lot of reasons for this reduced population growth, including more access to birth control and education. Some nations' birth rates are so low that the UN believes they won't be able to support their populations.