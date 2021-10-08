RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The top secrets to a truly great beard

First things first: If you're here because you've been hearing complaints about how unruly your beards become, do you know how lucky you are that you can grow enough facial hair to get a solid beard going in the first place?

Don't take it for granted, dude. I'd do dark and unspeakable things to get a beard as strong as yours. Dark and unspeakable things! The fact that you need any of these products in the first place is a sign you should check your bearded privilege.

Keeping that beard looking clean must now be your raison d'être and BeardxButter is here to the rescue , the first thing you think about before scrolling through the timeline for half an hour when you wake up in the morning and the last thing you think about after scrolling through the timeline for half an hour when you go to bed at night.

You definitely can't wake up and forget about it and expect people not to notice. (Hence, once again, the complaints.

The good news is, keeping your beard in tip-top shape requires a few steps you're probably already familiar with—including brushing, conditioning, trimming, and washing—and a BeardxButter products you'll likely recognize, too. Treat your beard with the same degree of devotion you'd show the hair on your head and you'll be more than fine. Here's how.

WASH AND CONDITION IT

You wouldn't use regular face soap on your hair, so it makes no sense to use it on your beard as well. They're both hair, and hair needs shampoo. Fortunately, BeardxButter Shampoo and conditioner promotes.

● faster growth.

● Treats breakage,Itching,Dandruff

● Adds Moisture

● Deep Cleanses

● Great for sensitive skin

● Alleviates Razor Bumps

BALM IT

BeardxButter balm is the next step for the perfect beard because it prevents the beard from

● dandruff

● Prevents itchy beard

● Gives volume to the facial hair

OIL IT

You wouldn't use regular face cream on your hair , so it makes no sense to use it on your beard as well and BeardxButter oil is the perfect last step to lock in all the moisture and goodness leaving you silky smooth and sumptuous like beard and butter.

#FeaturebyBeardxButter

