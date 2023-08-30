ADVERTISEMENT
The surprising reason people send nudes with their faces showing

Temi Iwalaiye

Whenever a person's nude pictures or sex tapes are leaked, many people wonder why they record themselves or allow themselves to be recorded.

Here's why people love to show themselves having sex and masturbating [berkeleyhighjacket]
Here's why people love to show themselves having sex and masturbating [berkeleyhighjacket]

The urge to show one's body in a sexually appealing or provocative manner is known as exhibitionism. Exhibitionism is a sexual kink that involves people feeling sexual arousal at the idea or reality of being seen naked or engaged in sexual activities either alone or with others.

This kink is common among those who enjoy being the centre of attention, thrive off of others' attention, and enjoy being seen naked; they are usually fond of walking around the house naked or staring at their naked bodies in the mirror.

Exhibitionists love to be engaged in sexual activities under the gaze of others, like being watched while they masturbate or having sex in public spaces like a club or party.

This behaviour involves exposing bodily areas that are generally hidden by clothes. This is quite common among men and women. According to Justin Lehmiller's research, 81% of men and 84% of women experience sexual excitement at the notion of public intercourse, which is an important part of exhibitionism.

1. You enjoy sharing nude photos with your partner even when they are busy or out of the house.

2. You like engaging in sex clubs where watching is encouraged.

3. You like the idea, or you engage in public sex.

4. You love buying lingerie and showing it off to your partner.

5. You like the idea of inviting a third person to watch you have sex and/or masturbate.

Temi Iwalaiye

