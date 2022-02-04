A lot of Gen Zs and the alte crowd are getting nipple piercings. Nipple piercing can cause increased sensitivity in the nipples which makes sex pleasurable and make a woman feel powerful and confident.
The risks in piercing your br*asts
What are the risks in n*ppl* piercings?
A nipple piercing shoves a ring into your areola, nerve endings and milk ducts and can lead to some health risks.
These are some of the risks in getting your nipples pierced;
1. Infections
All piercings are prone to infections. This is because bacteria from the outside world can infect where the piercing is.
2. Mastitis
Mastitis is an infection in the breast tissue that causes the milk duct to be clogged. It can happen as a result of piercing in the nipples, and it can happen whether a woman is nursing or not.
3. Abscesses
Abscesses are keloids in the breast and they can feel like lumps in the breasts. They are a result of bacterial infection.
4. Scarring
The skin around your nipples can tear and cause scarring which might need some stitching.
No evidence links breast cancer to nipple piercing.
Tips for hygienic piercing
- Pierce your nipples in a sanitary place with sterilized equipment.
- Use implant-grade stainless steel or titanium for the piercing.
- They do not use a piercing gun.
- The person who pierces you uses a latex glove.
- Avoid piercings if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
