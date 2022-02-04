The risks in piercing your br*asts

A nipple piercing shoves a ring into your areola, nerve endings and milk ducts and can lead to some health risks.

These are some of the risks in getting your nipples pierced;

1. Infections

All piercings are prone to infections. This is because bacteria from the outside world can infect where the piercing is.

2. Mastitis

Mastitis is an infection in the breast tissue that causes the milk duct to be clogged. It can happen as a result of piercing in the nipples, and it can happen whether a woman is nursing or not.

3. Abscesses

Abscesses are keloids in the breast and they can feel like lumps in the breasts. They are a result of bacterial infection.

4. Scarring

The skin around your nipples can tear and cause scarring which might need some stitching.

No evidence links breast cancer to nipple piercing.

Tips for hygienic piercing