The connection between menopause and loss of sex drive in women

Anna Ajayi

The menopausal phase of a woman’s life comes with many changes.

Low libido comes with the menopausal phase [AfricanRipplesMagazine]
During menopause, a woman's ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone, two hormones that play a role in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting fertility.

The decline in estrogen levels during menopause can cause a number of changes like:

  • Loss of vaginal lubrication
  • Vaginal dryness
  • Vaginal thinning
  • Pain during intercourse
  • Loss of sex drive

Menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and fatigue can lessen a woman's interest in sex. Discomfort or irritability caused by these symptoms can make sex less enjoyable and satisfying for women.

Studies have shown that up to 75% of women experience a loss of sex drive during menopause. However, the severity varies from woman to woman. Some women experience a mild decrease in their libido, while others are completely disinterested in sex.

The reason for this phenomenon is complex and not fully understood. However, scientific research has come up with a combination of factors as to why the loss of sex drive occurs in penopausal women:

Hormone levels: Estrogen and progesterone play a role in sexual function. And because these hormone levels decline during menopause, loss of libido is inevitable.

Vaginal changes: Vaginal dryness and thinning can make sexual activity less comfortable and enjoyable.

Emotional changes: The emotional changes that occur during menopause, such as stress, anxiety, and depression contributes to a loss of sex drive and lack of interest in sexual activities.

Talk to your doctor: Your doctor can help you to identify and treat any underlying medical conditions that may be contributing to your loss of sex drive.

Use a vaginal lubricant: Vaginal lubricant help reduce vaginal dryness and discomfort during intercourse.

Make some lifestyle changes: Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep.

Having a great support system during this time could also help ease menopause discomfort.

