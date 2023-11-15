During menopause, a woman's ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone, two hormones that play a role in regulating the menstrual cycle and supporting fertility.

What is the connection between menopause and loss of sex drive in women?

The decline in estrogen levels during menopause can cause a number of changes like:

Loss of vaginal lubrication

Vaginal dryness

Vaginal thinning

Pain during intercourse

Loss of sex drive

Menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and fatigue can lessen a woman's interest in sex. Discomfort or irritability caused by these symptoms can make sex less enjoyable and satisfying for women.

How common is loss of sex drive in women with menopause?

Studies have shown that up to 75% of women experience a loss of sex drive during menopause. However, the severity varies from woman to woman. Some women experience a mild decrease in their libido, while others are completely disinterested in sex.

The reason for this phenomenon is complex and not fully understood. However, scientific research has come up with a combination of factors as to why the loss of sex drive occurs in penopausal women:

Hormone levels: Estrogen and progesterone play a role in sexual function. And because these hormone levels decline during menopause, loss of libido is inevitable.

Vaginal changes: Vaginal dryness and thinning can make sexual activity less comfortable and enjoyable.

Emotional changes: The emotional changes that occur during menopause, such as stress, anxiety, and depression contributes to a loss of sex drive and lack of interest in sexual activities.

How to manage the loss of sex drive in women with menopause

Talk to your doctor: Your doctor can help you to identify and treat any underlying medical conditions that may be contributing to your loss of sex drive.

Use a vaginal lubricant: Vaginal lubricant help reduce vaginal dryness and discomfort during intercourse.

Make some lifestyle changes: Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep.