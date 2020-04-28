Unfortunately, it is not only ineffective but has led to cases of people taking misguided actions in a panicky attempt to protect themselves from the virus.

It is important to understand that the most effective way to protect yourself and your home from germs and viruses is by keeping proper hygiene and avoiding physical contact with infected persons.

NCP Antiseptic Liquid, a staple antiseptic product in Nigeria with the widest range of solutions has recommended the following hygiene practices to help you and your family stay protected and germ-free during this outbreak.

Body Care

The complete hygiene checklist to stay safe from germs and viruses

Maintaining a good personal hygiene routine with regular baths, frequent handwashing, manicure and pedicures is a major way to minimise your exposure to infectious diseases and germs.

Make a habit of washing your hands with soap and running water, even when they are not visibly dirty, while keeping your fingernails at a modest length that allows water and soap to clean out dirt underneath. It is important to also disinfect your bath water with a liquid antiseptic such as NCP, and limit contact between your hands and your mouth, nose or eyes.

Personal And Travel Hygiene

It is recommended to cancel all non-essential trips during this pandemic as it highly exposes you to other travellers who may have been infected by the virus.

However, in cases where you are out in the public, it is important to be very cautious. You are likely to touch more public surfaces and items like rails, tables, counters and money while commuting. On the other hand, you do not have the same convenience of running water and soap with which you can properly wash your hands. This is why you should have and make use of NCP hand sanitiser or an antiseptic liquid like NCP while on the go.

Household Disinfection

Disinfecting surfaces in your home, from table surfaces to door knobs, kitchen counters and floors, is an important way to minimise the spread of germs and viruses in your house.

Remember to disinfect regularly-used personal items like your cellphone, laptop, TV remotes and other mobile gadgets or objects that you handle very often.

Social Distancing

Respiratory germs and viruses spread easily through the tiny droplets inhaled from the nose or mouth. To protect yourself and others, distance yourself from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. You should also avoid sneezing or coughing into your palms but instead into your bent elbow or a tissue paper which should be instantly disposed properly in a closed bin.

NCP Antiseptic Liquid - Your Handy Hygiene Companion

To cater for all your hygiene needs this season, you can trust NCP, a handy antiseptic product in the market currently available in liquid variants and hand sanitizer forms. With so many unique uses, NCP is the ideal antiseptic with a wide range of solutions from daily bath to household disinfection and even skin ailments.

Get NCP today.

