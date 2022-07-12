S*x: How long should you wait before having another round?

How long does a man have to wait?

In men, the penis loses its tumescence, and sexual desire, having been satisfied, disappears, according to the International Society for Sexual Medicine. During this refractory period, a man is incapable of becoming hard again and doesn't respond to sexual stimulation.

The refractory period is thought to be triggered in men by a surge of prolactin, a hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, along with a drop in testosterone (per Men's Health). Together, along with the involvement of the nervous system, these hormones cause a physiological state of being unable to have an erection.

How long the refractory period lasts depends on a variety of factors, with a salient one being age. Young men in their 20s may only require a few minutes before they can have another erection, while men in their 30s and 40s may need 30 to 60 minutes or longer. It also varies from man to man, as well as the kind of sexual activity that led to orgasm.

How long does a woman have to wait?

One study found that the surge of prolactin released after orgasm was 400 percent higher when the orgasm resulted from intercourse than when it resulted from masturbation. This could mean that climaxing after intercourse may lead to a longer refractory period than one after self-pleasure.