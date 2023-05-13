The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The organisers said the 2023 maiden Miss Universe Nigeria event would hold in September with series of activities building up to the finale.

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest. [NAN]
Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Guy Murray-Bruce, President of Silverbird Group, at the media unveiling of the pageant in Lagos, said for the first time, registration would accommodate all women between ages 18 and 28.

He said that the Miss Universe Nigeria contest would take on an entirely different style and format from its mother body – Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and become two independent entities.

Murray-Bruce said: “We are very proud to announce a new dawn and bold step in the history of pageantry in Nigeria with the separation of the two pageantry into two independent entities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For several past editions, the overall winner of the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria goes on to represent Nigeria internationally at Miss World, while the first runner up goes on to participate at Miss Universe.

“However, the participation criteria of Miss Universe has evolved over time in comparison to other pageants.

“Silverbird Productions is proud to announce that going forward; Miss Universe Nigeria will be a separate, distinct and unique pageantry that will stand alone.

“We strongly believe this will give it the prominence it truly deserves, as well as give even more young aspiring ladies the chance to fulfill their dreams.

“Participants can now either be single ladies, married women, single mothers or divorced, and they can be of any size, whether slender or plus size.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, what is required is that anyone desiring to contest must have the looks, passion, eloquence, intelligence and confidence to step up and stand out on the world stage, and represent Nigeria internationally.

He added that the 2023 maiden Miss Universe Nigeria event would hold in September with series of activities building up to the finale with official opening of the dedicated website: www.missuniversenigeria.org.

“Participants can now effectively start their journey to history by logging onto the website and registering for a fee of N15,000.

Registration and payment will only be on the website as there will be no physical forms sold. The winner stands to win lots of amazing prizes including a car, cash and endorsement deals.

“However, the main prize is the chance to represent Nigeria internationally alongside several other ladies at Miss Universe holding in the beautiful country of El Salvador in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who have contested for this title before can attest that there is no greater reward than the chance to represent your country on a global stage,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Silverbird Group unveils unique Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Say hi to the new CAMON 20: Amazing features and an impressive design

Hilda Baci begins Cookathon attempt

Hilda Baci begins Cookathon attempt

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Lagos, Rwanda, Kenya, Nairobi turn up for ALX onboarding session

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Why women rub powder on their necks during naming ceremonies

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Check this list of Hausa male names and their interesting meanings

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

Meet Adamma, the beautiful Igbo masquerade

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

Here are 3 reasons you feel sleepy after eating

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 aso-ebi styles for your next owambe inspired by Diiadem

5 things to know about cooking with salt

5 things to know about cooking with salt

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What are the consequences of abstinence? [istockphoto]

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

Grey hairs do not increase because they are plucked [philiadephiasun]

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

Shawarma can be quite unhealthy [Fabfoods]

5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

Sweating helps regulate body temperature and expels toxins from our system.

7 tips for managing excessive sweating