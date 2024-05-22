ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

Amos Robi

Despite their convenience, nail dryers have potential side effects on the hands

A nail dryer at work
A nail dryer at work

Nail dryers have become common in nail salons and for home use. These devices, designed to speed up the drying process of nail polish, have grown in popularity due to their convenience and efficiency.

Recommended articles

However, as with many beauty tools, there are potential side effects associated with their use.

This article explores the side effects of nail dryers and suggests alternative methods for drying nails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many nail dryers, especially those used for gel nails, emit ultraviolet (UV) light. Prolonged exposure to UV light can increase the risk of skin damage, including premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer.

The skin on our hands is particularly susceptible to UV damage, which can lead to wrinkles and sunspots.

Some nail dryers use heat to accelerate the drying process. Excessive heat can cause the nail bed to become dry and brittle, leading to weakened nails that are more prone to breaking and peeling. The surrounding skin can also become dry and irritated.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to have great nails (Kamdora)
How to have great nails (Kamdora) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 12 secrets every woman should know for healthy, beautiful nails

The use of UV or LED lights can sometimes cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.

Symptoms may include redness, itching, and swelling of the skin around the nails. This is often due to the chemicals in the nail polish or the reaction to the light itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exposure to the UV light emitted by some nail dryers can also pose a risk to the eyes. Looking directly at the light without proper protection can cause eye strain and increase the risk of cataracts over time.

If nail dryers are not properly sanitized between uses, they can become breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi. This can lead to infections in the nail bed or surrounding skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the potential side effects of nail dryers, it’s worth considering alternative methods for drying your nails. Here are some safer and effective options:

The most natural and safest method is to let your nails air dry. Although it takes longer, it eliminates the risks associated with UV exposure and heat damage.

To speed up the process, you can use a fan or place your hands in front of a cool air vent.

Matte blue nails (pinterest)
Matte blue nails (pinterest) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Simple tips to make your nails look great without nail polish

These specially formulated top coats can significantly reduce the drying time of your nail polish.

They work by creating a hard, protective layer on top of the polish that dries quickly, often within minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After applying your nail polish, dip your nails into a bowl of ice-cold water for a few minutes.

The cold temperature helps to harden the polish, making it dry faster. Be sure to let the polish set for a minute or two before dipping to avoid smudging.

There are various drying sprays and drops available on the market that can help speed up the drying process. These products are designed to be applied over wet nail polish and work by evaporating quickly, helping the polish to set faster.

French nails (Pinterest)
French nails (Pinterest) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 causes of cracked nails and remedies for healthy nail care

Applying a thin layer of baby oil, cooking spray, or even olive oil over your wet nails can help them dry faster. The oil prevents smudging and helps the polish harden more quickly.

For those who prefer gel nails but want to avoid UV exposure, UV-free gel polishes are an excellent alternative. These polishes can be cured with LED lights, which emit significantly less harmful light compared to UV lamps.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

15 things everyone should experience in life

15 things everyone should experience in life

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

How to make fried spicy plantain chips

Why skin tags develop and how to remove them

Why skin tags develop and how to remove them

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion

Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi: On track for 2025 completion

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The story behind this dog statue will move you to tears

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

The difference between white and brown eggs - Which is better?

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Cellulite: Here's what they are and how to get rid of them

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

Sleeping in a coffin and 5 other extreme things people do to make money

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

5 scientific ways to choose the gender of your unborn child

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Agbo drinks {tnc africa}

Agbo Jedi Jedi can cause severe kidney, liver failure

How comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health [Credit: Davina Diaries]

5 ways comparing yourself to others can affect your mental health

It is not advisabe to leave your bed unmade in the morning

Things to avoid in the morning to have a productive day

Caro White Skin Lightening lotion [Pinterest]

Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns