For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?

Dentist, Dr. Gastelum leans towards brushing before breakfast. He believes it creates a protective layer on teeth and boosts saliva production, countering morning breath and acidity.

Brushing before breakfast increases the level of saliva in your mouth. When you sleep, the secretion of saliva slows down, and saliva helps to balance the acidity in your mouth. This means that your teeth are more vulnerable to acid attacks in the morning when you get up.

Why is brushing after breakfast not advised?

ADVERTISEMENT

It may expose teeth to acidic food remnants, weakening enamel. Popular breakfast staples like orange juice, citrus fruit, dried fruit, bread, and pastries are harmful.