For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?
Dentist, Dr. Gastelum leans towards brushing before breakfast. He believes it creates a protective layer on teeth and boosts saliva production, countering morning breath and acidity.
Brushing before breakfast increases the level of saliva in your mouth. When you sleep, the secretion of saliva slows down, and saliva helps to balance the acidity in your mouth. This means that your teeth are more vulnerable to acid attacks in the morning when you get up.
Why is brushing after breakfast not advised?
It may expose teeth to acidic food remnants, weakening enamel. Popular breakfast staples like orange juice, citrus fruit, dried fruit, bread, and pastries are harmful.
The American Dental Association recommends waiting 60 minutes after eating, especially after acidic foods. Brushing 30 minutes to an hour after eating is the best way to protect teeth and prevent enamel damage. Drinking water or chewing sugar-free gum after eating can also help clean teeth before brushing.
