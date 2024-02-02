ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?

Temi Iwalaiye

Medically, should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

Should you brush before or after breakfast? [Shuttershock]
Should you brush before or after breakfast? [Shuttershock]

Recommended articles

Dentist, Dr. Gastelum leans towards brushing before breakfast. He believes it creates a protective layer on teeth and boosts saliva production, countering morning breath and acidity.

Brushing before breakfast increases the level of saliva in your mouth. When you sleep, the secretion of saliva slows down, and saliva helps to balance the acidity in your mouth. This means that your teeth are more vulnerable to acid attacks in the morning when you get up.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may expose teeth to acidic food remnants, weakening enamel. Popular breakfast staples like orange juice, citrus fruit, dried fruit, bread, and pastries are harmful.

The American Dental Association recommends waiting 60 minutes after eating, especially after acidic foods. Brushing 30 minutes to an hour after eating is the best way to protect teeth and prevent enamel damage. Drinking water or chewing sugar-free gum after eating can also help clean teeth before brushing.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?

For healthy teeth, should you brush before or after breakfast?

Oyedepo embarks on Apostolic visitation to the commonwealth of Zion assembly

Oyedepo embarks on Apostolic visitation to the commonwealth of Zion assembly

5 of the most expensive cars in 2024

5 of the most expensive cars in 2024

Nigerian Breweries Launches 'Legend Twist' - A flavored stout line extension of Legend Extra Stout

Nigerian Breweries Launches 'Legend Twist' - A flavored stout line extension of Legend Extra Stout

Did you know honey never spoils and can last for more than 2000 years?

Did you know honey never spoils and can last for more than 2000 years?

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Popular soaps and lotions banned in Nigeria

Popular soaps and lotions banned in Nigeria

Heineken's Afrozons Pre-Grammy party honors African music icons (See photos)

Heineken's Afrozons Pre-Grammy party honors African music icons (See photos)

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

A brief history of Black History Month and why it is celebrated every February

A brief history of Black History Month and why it is celebrated every February

Period poverty and its implications for Nigerian women and girls

Period poverty and its implications for Nigerian women and girls

How Japan created 'White Day,' an alternative to February 14 Valentine's Day

How Japan created 'White Day,' an alternative to February 14 Valentine's Day

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do it yourself! [iStock]

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

A man holding his face [Image credit: Yan Krukau]

6 reasons you are always moody

Food poisoning [Bass UrgentCare]

Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Dr Richard Okoye

Addressing Surge in Sudden Deaths in Nigeria: Recognising warning signs, seeking permanent cure