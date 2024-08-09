Scientists say it's not necessary to bath twice daily, here's why

Natural skin oils:

The skin produces natural oils that protect and moisturise it. Frequent bathing, especially with hot water and harsh soaps, can strip the skin of these essential oils.

This can lead to dryness, irritation, and can disrupt the natural balance of the skin's surface, potentially leading to dermatological issues.

Skin microbiome:

The skin hosts a diverse community of microorganisms, known as the microbiome, which plays a crucial role in protecting against pathogens, educating the immune system, and influencing skin health.

Overwashing can disrupt this microbial ecosystem, potentially leading to issues like increased susceptibility to infections or conditions like eczema.

Environmental impact:

Bathing, especially long showers or baths, uses significant amounts of water and energy. By reducing the frequency of baths, one can contribute to water conservation and lower the environmental footprint associated with excessive water usage and heating.

Time and efficiency:

Bathing less frequently can save time and reduce the stress associated with rushed routines. For many, a thorough daily wash might be unnecessary and streamlining personal care routines could free up time for other activities.

Healthier hair:

Just like skin, hair benefits from its natural oils. Frequent washing can strip hair of these oils, leading to dry, brittle hair. Less frequent shampooing can help maintain hair health and moisture balance.

Individual needs vary:

The need for bathing can vary greatly depending on individual factors like activity level, age, skin type, health conditions, and personal preference.

People who engage in intense physical activities, sweat heavily, or work in dirty or greasy environments might need to bathe more frequently. However, for the average person, daily or twice-daily bathing might be more than what’s actually necessary.

Scientists recommend adapting bathing habits to individual needs rather than sticking to a strict schedule. For most people, bathing several times a week is sufficient to maintain cleanliness and health, and it's important to use mild, moisturising products to preserve skin integrity.

