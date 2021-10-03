RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Rema reveals he cut his dreads in tribute to the #EndSARS movement

Temi Iwalaiye

Rema cut off his hair for an interesting reason.

Rema is now spotting a low-cut look [instagram/rema]
Rema is now spotting a low-cut look [instagram/rema]

Rema, the Mavin Records signed musician, revealed why he cut off his hair in an American radio show, Capital Xtra.

The talk show host asked him why he cut his hair. Rema replied that a lot of people have been asking and even his fans are not pleased with his new look.

Previously, Rema hair was in long dreads.

According to him, “My mind space wasn't matching my look. However, I look now is a reflection of my mind space. I tend to work inside out. I don’t try to please anyone.”

"2020 was a crazy year and the #EndSars thing was happening in Nigeria due to police brutality. So what will help me make a difference?"

He said that a lot of celebrities were already tweeting about it and he didn't just want to do just that.

He decided to cut his dreads to make a statement. “I passed the message with my caption. I said 'if you have dreads that doesn't mean you are a criminal.' The police in Nigeria call you a fraudster because of how good you look. I have experienced police brutality in Benin and Lagos.”

Rema believed that he passed the #EndSars message more articulately by cutting his hair. It was an interesting way to show solidarity and lend support to the cause.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

