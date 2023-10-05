ADVERTISEMENT
Debunking queefing myths, and separating fact from fiction

Anna Ajayi

You shouldn't feel embarrassed when your body does its thing with queefing.

Queefing is normal
Queefing is normal

But by really understanding what queefing means, we'll be able to break down stigma and misconceptions, especially when it comes to sexual health.

Let's discuss the myths surrounding queefing and provide you with the real facts so that you can embrace this aspect of your body without shame or confusion.

Truth: Queefing is entirely natural and happens to people with vaginas during various activities, including sex, yoga, or even while changing positions. It is not something to be embarrassed about; it's just air being released from the vaginal canal, much like burping or farting.

Truth: Yes, queefing can happen during sexual intercourse due to the movement of the penis or other objects in and out of the vagina, but it can also occur during non-sexual activities, like exercising or stretching. It's all part of the body's normal functions.

Truth: Queefing is not an indication of any health issue or problem with your body. It's merely the sound of trapped air being released from the vaginal canal. There is no need to worry or feel something is amiss. And there's no need to feel shocked and embarrassed if it happens during an intimate moment.

Truth: You can't completely avoid queefing because it's a natural process. It's not something you have control over, and there's no surefire way to prevent it. Instead, embracing it as a normal part of your body's functioning is the best approach.

Truth: Just like any bodily function, queefing is not gross or dirty. It is natural and definitely not related to hygiene. You'll have to let go of any shame or embarrassment associated with it.

Queefing, which happens when your vagina farts can be due to several reasons:

During sex, air can be pushed into the vaginal canal, and when changing positions, it may be released, resulting in queefing.

Certain workout positions and stretching exercises can also introduce air into the vagina and cause queefing as you move and change positions.

Inserting and removing menstrual cups or tampons can sometimes introduce air into the vaginal canal, causing you to queef.

After giving birth, some women may queef as their pelvic muscles are temporarily weakened.

Queefing is normal and you should not be ashamed of it. By embracing your body's quirks and dispelling these myths you'll have an informed approach to your own sexual health.

