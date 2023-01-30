ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

olamide olarewaju

On this episode of Pulse Daily, makeup and beauty items that are best kept cool in a fridge are up for discussion, find out products that need to be stored this way.

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge (HuffPost)
Make-up products you should keep in the fridge (HuffPost)

We all have storage spaces and containers for our make-up and beauty items but in reality sometimes and most of us don't know this but some are best kept in the fridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Some products last for a long period of time are safe and valid when kept in the fridge, the list of products that should be preserved in here includes the following:

1. Eye cream

For great results, eye creams are best kept in the fridge. Sometimes we wake up in the morning with puffy eyes because a lot of fluid accumulate under our eyes and this can be sorted using our eye creams which are usually not effective in fluid form when stored in the refrigerator, it produces faster results.

2. Lipstick and Lipbalm

If you love your lipsticks and have in array of colours for instance place the ones you use one in a while. Don’t place your everyday lipstick in the fridge instead place all the lipsticks that you need to keep in perfect condition in there.

3. Fragrance

keeping fragrance in the fridge is great especially if they are sensitive ones. If fragrances are exposed to intense of heat and light, the chemicals in the fragrance will deteriorate with the smell completely altered. Try keeping it in the fridge and watch out for the difference.

4. Nail polish

Keeping the nail polish in the fridge will help you keep it with the same color. If nail polish are left out in direct sunlight or under intense heat they tend to change colours or get thickened. Simply store in the fridge for best results.

5. Liquid make-up

Everything from mascara to the liquid eyeliner needs to be placed in the fridge, because all of them have an expiration dates once they are opened but to make them last as much as possible put them in the fridge.

You can do the same thing for those beauty products that you don’t plan to use for the next few weeks or months.

olamide olarewaju

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

Make-up products you should keep in the fridge

5 interesting health benefits of Sago worms

5 interesting health benefits of Sago worms

5 things you probably didn’t know about Buchi Emecheta, the author of 'The Joys of Motherhood'

5 things you probably didn’t know about Buchi Emecheta, the author of 'The Joys of Motherhood'

5 things to note while planning a romantic getaway

5 things to note while planning a romantic getaway

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page beats Micheal B Jordan and Chris Hemsworth to be world's most handsome man

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page beats Micheal B Jordan and Chris Hemsworth to be world's most handsome man

20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

20 businesses you can start with 20k according to Lagos entrepreneur

5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Saskay

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some people will prefer lips pink [dailynigerian]

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Nipple stimulation is enough to achieve climax

How women can orgasm from just n*pple stimulation

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it