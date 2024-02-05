ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

All you need to about erections that last longer than 4hrs

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the realm of male health issues, priapism stands out—not for reasons of pride but for urgent medical concerns.

All you need to know about priapism
All you need to know about priapism

It's not your typical "morning glory" or the aftermath of a steamy dream. Priapism is a prolonged erection lasting more than four hours, and it's as uncomfortable as it sounds.

Recommended articles

This isn't about sexual stamina; it's a medical emergency that has nothing to do with sexual activity and everything to do with potential health risks.

Causes:

You might wonder, "What triggers such an unrelenting condition?" Well, priapism can be caused by various factors, each pointing to an underlying health issue that needs attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blood disorders like sickle cell anemia top the list, disrupting normal blood flow and leading to this painful situation.

Other culprits include certain medications, substance abuse, and even spider bites or injuries to the genital area.

Essentially, anything that affects blood flow or neural function down there can potentially lead to priapism.

Treatments:

When it comes to treating priapism, the clock is ticking. Immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent tissue damage that could lead to lasting dysfunction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment strategies might start with ice packs or draining blood from the penis to relieve the erection.

Medications to reduce swelling and pain or surgery to correct blood flow issues might also be on the table.

The goal is clear: to restore normal function and prevent future episodes. It's a delicate situation that requires a careful and professional approach.

Prevention:

While some causes of priapism, like genetic blood disorders, might not be preventable, leading a healthy lifestyle and managing existing health conditions can mitigate risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular medical check-ups, being mindful of medication side effects, and avoiding substance abuse are proactive steps to keep priapism at bay.

It's all about staying informed and maintaining open communication with your healthcare provider.

Priapism is more than a punchline for awkward jokes; it's a serious condition that deserves attention and understanding.

By shedding light on its causes, treatments, and preventive measures, we can demystify priapism and encourage those affected to seek prompt medical care.

Health is wealth, and in cases like priapism, time and knowledge are your best allies.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All you need to about erections that last longer than 4hrs

All you need to about erections that last longer than 4hrs

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

7 must-see art galleries around the world

7 must-see art galleries around the world

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Food poisoning [Bass UrgentCare]

Food poisoning: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Do spectacles make your eyes small? [jumia]

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?

Embrace these healthy habits to support your liver [Bristol Live]

7 healthy habits to support your liver

Sheesha lotion [betocosmetics]

Popular soaps and lotions banned in Nigeria