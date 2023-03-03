Pregnancy glow: Tips to maintain beautiful skin

While some women glow while pregnant, others do not have that good fortune. Yes, pregnancy increases fluid retention in the body, and some pregnant women are likely to have a fatter nose, feet, arms, stretch marks, hairiness or hair loss. Their skins might get darker because of hyperpigmentation, and they might also have acne and eczema, but all hope is not lost, they can still glow.

There are some skincare products that pregnant women need to stay away from.

Retinoids or vitamin A might cause birth defects in the unborn baby, and high doses of salicylic acid, hydroquinone, and chemical sunscreen that contains oxybenzone, Formaldehyde is harmful and carcinogenic.

What can pregnant women use for their skin?

A simple skincare steps includes cleanser, toner, moisturizer and sunscreen.

Pregnant women who have acne can use a green tea scrub or a honey and sugar scrub. One of the best cleansers is Simple cleansers; they are perfect for pregnant.

She can also apply topical vitamin C oil, whilst eating a lot of fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C keeps collagen intact and shields her skin from damage can safely improve vitality.

Hyaluronic acid (HA), cocoa butter, peptides, and other moisturizing products with these ingredients might help her stay hydrated in addition to drinking lots of water. Water is an important part of skincare.