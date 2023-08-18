ADVERTISEMENT
Pregnancy and 5 other possible reasons why you have sore nipples

Anna Ajayi

Painful nipples can be quite uncomfortable and annoying, especially when you're not sure why they're happening.

Your boobs can feel sore for a couple of reasons [KinFertility]
The real reason why your nipples hurt or feel sore may likely be nothing to worry about. Let's check out some common causes of sore nipples, including pregnancy, and also learn how to find relief.

Note: If your soreness persists, prioritise your health by seeing a doctor.

Here are possible reasons why your nipples could be sore, and what you can do about it:

If your sore nipples are accompanied by missed periods, nausea, and fatigue, there’s the possibility of pregnancy. When you get pregnant, your body undergoes significant hormonal changes. Hormones like estrogen and progesterone around this time, cause your breasts to grow in preparation for breastfeeding. This growth can make your boobs feel sore and tender. You may also get those tingling sensations in your nipples. It's a sign that your body is getting ready to nurture new life. If you identify with this cause, congratulations.

Even if you're not pregnant, hormonal fluctuations can still cause sore nipples. Throughout your menstrual cycle, hormones like estrogen and progesterone rise and fall. Just before your period, these hormones can make your breasts feel tender, swollen, and yes, sore. It's your body's way of letting you know that your menstrual cycle is in motion. The heavy and painful boobs would subside after your period starts.

Sometimes you may get sore nipples as a result of friction or irritation. Wearing tight clothing, especially bras, can rub against your sensitive area and cause discomfort. Additionally, vigorous physical activities like running without proper b bra support can worsen the issue. Even dry skin or harsh soaps can irritate your nipples.

Opt for soft, breathable fabrics and well-fitting bras to minimise friction, and use gentle cleansers to keep your skin happy.

If you're a new mom or currently breastfeeding, sore nipples can be a common concern. When your baby latches onto your breast, especially during the initial days of breastfeeding, it can lead to soreness. Poor latch, improper positioning, or even an infection can cause discomfort.

Making sure your child is latched on properly, changing breastfeeding positions may help prevent and alleviate sore nipples. If it still persists after this, seek medical guidance.

Infections like yeast (thrush) or bacterial infections can also cause sore nipples. Yeast infections can occur in warm, moist environments, making your nipple area susceptible, especially if you're breastfeeding. Bacterial infections can result from cracked or irritated nipples. Both types of infections can cause pain, redness, and sometimes discharge. Consult a healthcare professional for diagnosis and appropriate treatment to get rid of this discomfort.

Allergic reactions to bathing soap, detergents, lotions, or even foods can lead to sore nipples. If you've recently changed any of your personal skin care products or detergent for your clothes, it may be possible that your nips are reacting to them. To be sure of its cause, you can try getting rid of potential irritants and then observe any changes.

These are some steps you can take to find relief if you're experiencing sore nipples:

  1. Applying a warm, damp cloth to your nipple area can soothe soreness and help blood circulation.
  2. Wearing a well-fitting, supportive bra can reduce friction and minimise discomfort.
  3. Nipple creams for breastfeeding mothers can relieve and help heal cracked or irritated nipples.
  4. Keeping your skin well-hydrated can prevent dryness and reduce irritation. Use a gentle moisturiser if needed.

If you’ve taken these steps and your sore nipples persist or even worsen, you have to consult a doctor. They can help identify the underlying cause and provide appropriate treatment.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

