As makeup has evolved over the years, people have gone for more subtle tones and shades of makeup, popularly known the no-makeup look, natural makeup or nude makeup.

When do you think is the best time for this no-makeup look?

Well, people love this look when they want to go out looking good but not that sophisticated and loud.

Sometimes, you do not want the makeup to be too bright.

Makeup can drastically change how people look and there are times you want to look as natural as possible, perhaps it is a business meeting, a job interview or a first date.

When it comes to beautiful flawless and natural makeup, you can always trust Ighodaro to serve us naturally flawless looks.

She always goes for neutral tones you can hardly tell she has makeup on.

She always chooses lipstick and eyeshadow pallettes that are almost the same with her skin shade.

Her eyebrows are always understated and well done. Although, she uses blush it serves the purpose of bringing out her cheekbones.