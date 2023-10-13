ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

Berlinda Entsie

Truth be told, women share a complicated relationship with bras.

Going braless
Going braless

Recommended articles

Several studies over the years have observed that wearing a bra might not be necessary physically, anatomically or psychologically and do not support your health in any major way (i.e., keep your breasts young and healthy). Depending on the type of fabric they are made of, they might not be the most comfortable as well.

While choosing to go bra-less is a personal choice, there are certain changes that kick in once you stop wearing one in the long run (apart from all the money you will be saving).

Let us educate each other a little:

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you go braless, no more worrying about redness and the straps clawing into your skin, which can be a usual phenomenon if you are in the habit of wearing a bra (especially wired ones) for prolonged hours. Not wearing a bra frees up the skin and tissues around the boobs of pressure. What it also does is help lessen the chances of bacteria and any germs which might be clinging to the skin with the fabric, especially in the summers or humid weather.

Not having to put on the bra facilitates better relaxation and that is one of the reasons why women who chose to go braless call it liberating. Scientifically, without having a heavily padded fabric, the breasts learn to adapt naturally and are freer to get a natural lift and growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to what we believe, newer studies say that not wearing a bra prevents and does not promote sagging of the breasts in the first place. With extra muscle tissue which is not constricted in the bra, breasts tend to look perkier and the process of sagging also tends to slow down. A 2017 study done observed that women who did not wear a bra had "fuller" breasts than the ones who didn't.

While more research is needed on the same, not wearing a bra may be actually promoting breast growth.

Simply put, without any wires, mesh or heavy fabric stabbing your skin, blood flow through your skin and tissues improves around the chest area. This particularly helps keep your skin firm. Remember, the tighter your bra, the more likely are the chances of your skin experiencing trauma and pressure, which ultimately takes a hit on surface-level circulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another secret benefit of going braless can be experiencing lesser pain around the chest, pectoral muscles and the back. While it largely depends on the kind of bra you wear (whether it is well-fitted or comfortable), bras can induce pressure on the ribcage, back muscles or even the neck. Coupled with a bad posture, it might be causing pain. Hence, a braless lifestyle can help solve this issue. However, for women with heavier breasts, bras might be doing the contrary and helping lessen the pain.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 deadliest natural disasters of the 21st century

5 animals that love to get high

5 animals that love to get high

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

No Bra Day: 5 surprising benefits of going braless

'No Bra Day': Does wearing a bra have any significant impact on the breast?

'No Bra Day': Does wearing a bra have any significant impact on the breast?

If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

If you keep sleeping around with many people, these 5 things might happen

Here's the world's most viewed image

Here's the world's most viewed image

Why women put cabbage leaves on their breasts

Why women put cabbage leaves on their breasts

How to make oats and soy milk smoothie for healthy weight gain

How to make oats and soy milk smoothie for healthy weight gain

5 ways to style your jewellery for different necklines

5 ways to style your jewellery for different necklines

Breast cancer awareness: Signs in the breast that require immediate attention

Breast cancer awareness: Signs in the breast that require immediate attention

7 ways you can naturally improve your eyesight

7 ways you can naturally improve your eyesight

A Chat GPT guide on how to make the world better for blind people

A Chat GPT guide on how to make the world better for blind people

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do women smell badly during their period [freepik]

Do women have body odour during their period?

Breastfeeding

Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

Suicide hotlines in Nigeria [IMDB]

5 free suicide helplines in Nigeria if you or someone you know is at risk