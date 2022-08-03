New study reveals processed foods affects brain function

The catch

Researchers showed their findings at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Brazil though not peer reviewed. They examined the diets and brain function of 10,000 middle-aged and older adults.

The result of their findings showed that those who got more than 20% of their daily calorie intake from processed foods saw a decline in their brain’s cognitive performance within six to 10 years, when compared to people who ate less processed meals.

Why this matters?

We all know processed meals aren’t good for the body, but do you know that they may also affect the brain?

This happens because these meals cause inflammation in brain's neurotransmitters. Different lifestyle choices may make people opt for processed foods.

What are processed foods? These are meals made with preservatives, flavouring and colourings.

Processed foods include noodles, cookies, fried snacks like french fries, puff puffs or doughnuts, ice cream, soda, bread, candy, hot dogs and other baked goods.

Separate findings show that processed foods lead to obesity and increase the risk of hypertension.