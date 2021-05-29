Natural Remedies: Does Bitter Kola cure cough?
Bitter Kola can be used to cure cough. Read how you can do that.
Apart from the discomfort, letting cough linger for long is not good for your health.
Sometimes you might not want to take pharmaceutical drugs, bitter kola is an easy remedy.
Ways to administer Bitter Kola
- Most times just chewing bitter kola alone is enough to release its antioxidant qualities but as the name implies it is bitter so most people wouldn’t like to take it just like that.
- Blend about 8 pieces of kola nut and mix with it with half a bottle of honey.
- Chew kola nut with any candy that has menthol. Menthol can be used as a treatment for cough caused by common cold. It works by helping to quell the cough by blocking the cold receptors in the nose.
Natural Remedies is a Pulse lifestyle content series on nature's hack to a healthier body.
